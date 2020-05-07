British rapper Ty dies of coronavirus complications at age 47

47-year-old British rapper Ty passed away earlier this week from coronavirus complications, an Entertainment Tonight report revealed. Ty's representatives, née Ben Chijoke, confirmed to The Guardian on Thursday that he passed away.

The Mercury Award-nominated artist previously had a GoFundMe page set up for him, as he was hospitalized in early April due to symptoms related to COVID-19. On April 19, Ty was reported to be doing well and was moving from the Intensive Care Unit.

However, it was also claimed that doctors had to put him in a medically induced coma in order for him to receive adequate treatment. Ty first gained acclaim in 2001 with the release of Uncomfortable, followed by Upwards, and three additional records.

In 2004, he was nominated for the Mercury Award for his work.

Several years later, in 2019, Ty began working with Rodney P and Blak Twang in the Kingdem group. When his death was announced, Blak Twang posted a video on his late friend's account saying "always in my heart, brother."

Ty is not the only entertainment figure to have died of the coronavirus, however perhaps the most reported case in recent weeks involves Nick Cordero, who never succumbed to complications in the same way as Ty.

As previously reported, Nick Cordero was hospitalized in April after his COVID-19 symptoms began to worsen. After he was put on a respirator, his condition deteriorated and he was put on blood-thinning medications that caused problems in his body.

They put him on blood-thinning medications to prevent blood clots, but the doctors later realized that he was doing more harm than good, and they had to remove his leg. Amanda Kloots, Nick's wife, has updated fans repeatedly on her Instagram Live over the past few weeks.

She claimed that Nick is finally getting a little better now, however much of the damage to his lungs is quite severe. Amanda said doctors told her it looked like she had smoked a lot for years.



