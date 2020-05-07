British Film Commission requires film crew to take COVID-19 security training after shutdown

Twitter

The leaked protocol list reportedly includes provisions for a coronavirus supervisor, who has the authority to stop work if a set becomes unsafe, at each production and in daily briefings.

Members of the filming team will be required to undergo coronavirus safety training two days before filming, according to a leaked list of protocols from the British Film Commission aimed at kick-starting the industry after the coronavirus closes.

Up News Info has obtained the new BFC Film and Television Production Practice Codes document, prepared to provide government officials with details on a safe return to work.

It will be subject to scrutiny for the next 10 days, but the first guidelines for filming big-budget movies and TV series like "The batman"and"The Wizard"Include provisions for a COVID-19 supervisor, who has the authority to stop work if an ensemble becomes unsafe, in every production and in daily briefings.

Set coordinators will also need to hang posters on the walls to remind the cast and crew to wash their hands and keep their distance, and additional security has been suggested to manage set perimeters.

Under the new protocols, the cast and crew will be forced to undergo pre-shoot health screenings and temperature checks will be performed twice a day, while producers have been asked to provide support for increased stress and anxiety.

Meanwhile, community food preparation, storage, and service will be prohibited and common spaces, such as bathrooms and locker rooms, must be cleaned daily. Games should be locked when not in use.

Filmmakers will also be asked to reduce crowd scenes, using computer-generated imagery when possible to reduce the number of supporting artists on set.

The official guidelines will be presented by BFC bosses later this month, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a decision on when to end the closure of the film industry.