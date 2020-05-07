Brilliant waves crash onto California beaches thanks to red tide – BGR

Brilliant blue waves are rolling down California beaches after a phytoplankton bloom floods the shores.

Organisms, which appear red during the day, light up blue when disturbed at night.

The show is attracting viewers who may put themselves and others in danger by ignoring the mandates of social distancing.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Brilliant blue waves light up California beaches at night thanks to a bioluminescent plankton bloom called Lingulodynamic polyhedron. What small organism species lack a conspicuous name more than makes up for. Like literally.

During the day, organisms huddle on the surface near the shore, absorb sunlight, and create what is often called a "red tide." At night things get even more interesting as the phytoplankton lights up every time it is disturbed. The result is a mesmerizing blue glow when anything from a dolphin to a human surface passes through the water.

Unless you live near a shoreline experiencing this type of algae bloom, you've probably never seen such an incredible display in person. However, thanks to the efforts of Dr. Michael Latz of the Scripps Institute of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, we can enjoy the incredible recent views from the comfort of our web browser.

Dr. Latz posted an extensive video of waves near the Scripps Institution Oceanography Pier, and it sure is something special:

As you can see throughout the video, any significant movement in the water is enough to disturb the plankton and trigger the light show. The waves glow brightly, as do the trails of swimmers and surfers who enjoy the rare opportunity to surf the blue neon waves.

It's a show that unless you knew you were looking at footage filmed right here on Earth, you could imagine it took place on the shores of some alien planet. Their that strange. But no, it is still our charming little planet, being super rare as ever.

With much of the United States in some form of confinement or quarantine, spending an afternoon relaxing on a beach is a hobby that few can enjoy today. However, the nightly light show has attracted many viewers. How Gizmodo He notes that city officials are struggling to deal with crowds of people who ignore the mandates of social distancing and party on the beaches until dawn.

"This is a very disrespectful crowd, and it is really raising tensions here," wrote one resident fed up with city officials. “It's a shitty show, like the 4th of July on steroids. And it happens every night. "

Yes, that's not a good thing, especially in the midst of a pandemic that could well escalate with little warning once we start to ignore important security measures like social distancing.