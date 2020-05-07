Brian May & # 39; can't walk & # 39; after getting injured in the garden

Instagram

The Queen member reveals that he was recently admitted to a hospital after suffering an injury while digging in the ground during overzealous gardening.

Queen star Brian May He is suffering from a gardening injury after tearing a muscle while digging in the dirt.

The guitarist admits that he "cannot walk or sleep" after overstretching in the garden.

On Wednesday May 6, 2020, he uploaded a video of himself in a hospital, adding the caption: "Reality Check! For me. No, the virus hasn't caught me yet, thank goodness. I hope everyone stays on. extra-safe there. A decision to relax the controls doesn't make the danger go away suddenly … "

"In addition to overstretching and harassing myself from too many demands … I managed to tear my Gluteus Maximus to pieces in an overly enthusiastic gardening moment. So suddenly I find myself in a scanned hospital to find out exactly how much I have damaged myself. It turns out I did a full job, this is a couple of days ago, and I won't be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without much help, because the pain is relentless. "

"So, folks … I need to get dark for a while, get some rest, at home. Please, please don't send me sympathy. I just need a little healing silence for a while. I'll be back – but I need complete rest. OK? Thanks. Take care. "

May was also positioned in late 2019 after calf surgery to ease her Achilles tendon pain.

He returned to the stage with Queen Bandmate Roger taylor and singer Adam Lambert in January 2020.