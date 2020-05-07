Brian Howe of legendary band Bad Company dies at 66

The world lost another star. Entertainment Weekly reported today that Brian Howe, the legendary singer-songwriter for the Bad Company, passed away at the age of 66 inside his Florida home on Tuesday morning.

Over the years Brian worked as lead singer for the aforementioned British group Bad Company, and also served as lead singer for Ted Nugent. In a statement to The Wrap, Howe's manager Paul Easton said it was "with deep and deep sadness,quot; that he had to reveal the sad news of Brian's death.

Howe's sister also noted that it was a difficult time for her and that she was struggling to find the right means to express how terrible her loss was. As Brian fans may already know, his musical career began in the United States in 1984 with Ted Nugent.

When one of the Nugent producers heard Howe's voice singing, he hired him as the guitarist's vocalist. He reportedly disliked the terms of the contract and went on to solo projects with Simon Kirke and Mick Ralphs in 1986.

Around this time, Howe joined when Paul Rodgers left Bad Company. Howe's time with the band was more lucrative in the early 1990s, especially at the beginning of the decade with the platinum record, Holy Water. Howe helped write most of the songs on the album, including "If You Needed Somebody,quot;.

Following a new record as a band, Howe left the group in 1994 and said there were creative differences with the rest of the members. In 1997 Howe dropped his own solo album, Tangled in blue, and also helped co-write the song with Megadeth, "I Even Get,quot;.

Before his death Howe worked alongside brothers Rick, Miguel Gonzales, Christopher Turnbow and Paul Warren. The tour, however, was interrupted after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Howe left behind his sisters and several children and grandchildren.

Ad

In case you don't know, Bad Company was a more famous band during the 1970s. Some of their biggest songs were "Feel Like Making Love,quot;, "Bad Company,quot;, among many others.



Post views:

2