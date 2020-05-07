Brandy reveals cover for upcoming new album "b7,quot;

# Roommates, it's been almost a decade since Brandy blessed his fans with a new album, but the wait is almost over. To enthuse his fans about what's to come, Brandy has just revealed the cover of his upcoming seventh full-length album, "b7."

After releasing his new single "Baby Mama,quot; with Chance The Rapper, Brandy maintains the promo train for a highly anticipated new album by releasing the images for his cover. The close-up photo shows Brandy paying tribute to his idol Whitney Houston with a headdress inspired by one similar to what Whitney wore in her 1992 film debut, "The Bodyguard."

"B7,quot; is Brandy's first album since her 2012 project, "Two Eleven," released shortly after Whitney Houston's death. During an interview on the "Laura Coates Show,quot;, Brandy explained the work he did on his new project:

"I have dedicated the last two years of my life to my new music, my new project. It has taken me a while, but I am very happy with the approach and work ethic that I have put into this project. I am really proud of it and I finally feel ready to present it to the world. "

To officially start Mother's Day, she appeared on "Good Morning America,quot; ​​for a "Baby Mama,quot; home performance, complete with choreographed moves on her staircase and in her foyer, as her dancers joined her from remote places. The video for the song was released earlier this week, directed by Derek Blanks and creative directed by Frank Gatson.

Brandy "B7,quot; will be released on July 31S t.

