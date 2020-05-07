Brady Talks Trash – Roasts Woods and Manning before "The Match,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

Tom Brady may be out of his element on the golf course, but he looks confident before The Match.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will pair up with Phil Mickelson against Tiger Woods and fellow NFL star Peyton Manning at a COVID-19 relief golf show next month. Your junk talk is already starting:

.@TomBrady already talking trash before The Match 😂 pic.twitter.com/27D91USmqV – Bleacher report (@BleacherReport) April 23, 2020

Woods also admitted that Brady has been texting to start treating his opponents.

"I may need additional caddies to wear my Super Bowls," one of Brady's messages read to Woods, according to Golfworld's Daniel Rapaport.

Although Brady will have to prove it in the course, the accumulation of The Match is already exciting.

