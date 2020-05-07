Brady Talks Trash – Roasts Woods and Manning before "The Match,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Tom Brady # 12 of the New England Patriots watches from the bench during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)
Tom Brady may be out of his element on the golf course, but he looks confident before The Match.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 12: Phil Mickelson of the United States reacts to a shot at the 11th hole during the first round of The PLAYERS at the TPC Stadium field on March 12, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood / Getty Images)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will pair up with Phil Mickelson against Tiger Woods and fellow NFL star Peyton Manning at a COVID-19 relief golf show next month. Your junk talk is already starting:
Woods also admitted that Brady has been texting to start treating his opponents.
%MINIFYHTML082649594259ddd379176fdb72b94d5114%
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods of the United States stands at hole 13 during the final round of the Genesis Invitational on February 16, 2020 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images)
"I may need additional caddies to wear my Super Bowls," one of Brady's messages read to Woods, according to Golfworld's Daniel Rapaport.
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 7: Former NFL player Peyton Manning plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 7, 2020 in Pebble Beach , California. (Photo by Harry How / Getty Images)
Although Brady will have to prove it in the course, the accumulation of The Match is already exciting.