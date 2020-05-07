Brad Pitt and Rumored GF Alia Shawkat frequently hang out together in the middle of the running of the bulls

WENN

The order of social distancing does not necessarily reduce Brad Pitt since Alia ShawkatThe partner. The two actors, who have been seen at various events together to the point of being rumored to be in a romantic relationship, are reported to continue dating together despite the coronavirus quarantine.

"They are spending a lot of time," a source tells Us Weekly. Living relatively close to each other, it is reportedly convenient enough for the 31-year-old actress to visit the Oscar-winning actor whenever she has time. The source adds: "They are only about 10 minutes away from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad's house when they have time to relax."

Another source talks about the activities of the couple who are rumored to be hanging out together. "They order take-out food like burgers or pizza and just relax for hours, or go for a walk along the shoreline," says the source. A third source, meanwhile, insists that Brad and Alia's relationship is purely platonic.

Describing their relationship as "very organic and easy," the first source reveals in a new issue of the magazine that the first "Development arrested"star has been helping the"World War Z"he stars in his sculpture work". She has been by his side in his art studio, helping him brainstorm to participate in projects and vice versa, "says the source.

The source adds that Alia has been a source of help to Brad after his separation from Angelina Jolie. "They have an incredibly close bond and trust each other implicitly," shares the source. "Alia has been a wonderful help to Brad during this important transition."

Brad and Alia first sparked dating rumors last year after they were spotted together at the LA on Fire exhibition in November 2019. The 56-year-old hunk joked about their dating rumors at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in January, joking during his speech. "I wanted to bring my mother, but I couldn't because any woman I'm with, they say I'm dating. It would be awkward."