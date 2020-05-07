Boston's North End parties have been canceled for the summer of 2020

Summer in Boston will be noticeably different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a harsh reality that is now being felt in the North End as the neighborhood's annual summer holidays are canceled.

On Thursday morning, Fisherman’s Feast shared a Facebook post announcing the news.

"For 110 years, the Boston Fisherman's Feast has celebrated the feast of our beloved Madonna del Soccorso, from our fleet blessing and family night on Thursday, to our grand procession and flight of the Angel on Sunday," said the post. "Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic and restrictions established by the City of Boston, we have been forced to cancel this year's party. I know it will be difficult to imagine a North End summer without our festivals and traditions, but now it is the moment when we must look to the Virgin and to all the patron saints to help us all overcome these difficult times. It is with our devotion, prayers and beliefs that we will all manage to overcome this together and stronger. "

Fisherman’s Feast, organized by the Boston Society’s Madonna del Soccorso di Sciacca, is Boston’s oldest continuous Italian festival. It was originally scheduled for August 13-16.

St. Agrippina & # 39; s Feast (July 30-August 2) also announced its cancellation in a Facebook post on Thursday, stating that "Like our North End societies, we are absolutely baffled by that,quot; Season of Parties "(as it is better known as in these parts) will not occur in the typical way." He announced that he would celebrate his 107th anniversary from July 29 to August 1, 2021.

Other North End parties have announced their cancellations. In an undated post on their website, organizers of the Feast of St. Anthony, one of the largest celebrations in the North End, shared that they had canceled the Feast of St. Anthony and St. Lucia, claiming that they had made this decision with the City of boston

"For more than 100 years, the Feast of Saint Anthony has celebrated faith, family, community and tradition in Boston's North End," said the statement, which was signed by members of the Society of Saint Anthony. "During this current crisis, these values ​​have a special meaning that will guide us."

The publication also shared that it was planning virtual parties in August and that it was working on the centenary of the Feast of Saint Lucia from August 26 to 29, 2021.

The feast of Saint Lucia was previously scheduled for August 27, followed by the feast of Saint Anthony from August 28 to 30.

The festival of San Gennaro has also been canceled, with the organizers saying North End Waterfront that "we realize this is not the right time,quot; and that they plan to return in September 2021.

The Madonna Della Cava party, scheduled for August 7-9, was supposed to celebrate its centennial party this year. Also, it will no longer take place.

"It is especially sad for us as this is the 100th anniversary of the party, and we had big plans to mark this milestone," Matthew Matarazzo, a member of the Madonna Della Cava Society, told Boston.com.

