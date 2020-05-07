Boston City Council introduces an ordinance to ban facial recognition technology

Boston is not currently using facial recognition technology.

And the city council seeks to keep it that way for the foreseeable future.

During a videoconference hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Councilmen Michelle Wu and Ricardo Arroyo presented an ordinance to prohibit the city and its police department from using any facial surveillance system, or information derived from such technology, due to concerns about racial prejudice and civil rights infringement. liberties

"Technology can complement efforts for public health and safety, but ultimately must be built on a foundation of trust," Wu said during the hearing.

The proposal follows similar bans passed over the past year in Somerville, Cambridge, Brookline and Springfield. And as Wu noted, it comes at a time when governments around the world are increasingly turning to contact tracking technology in response to the coronavirus; Russia has even used facial recognition cameras to help enforce its shutdown order.

Of course, American cities are not there yet. But as such technology becomes widespread in everyday life, Boston city councilors, nearly all of whom were asked to sign the ordinance on Wednesday, and civil liberties advocates are concerned that surveillance systems in the expensive are particularly defective and prone to misuse in the absence of government regulation. .

"This is a problem that has arisen in our sister municipalities," Wu told Boston.com in an interview. "So we are looking to make sure Boston stays with our region."

San Francisco became the first major American city to ban facial surveillance last May, and the Massachusetts chapter of the United States Civil Liberties Union has campaigned for a state moratorium on the use of facial recognition technology. by the government until additional legislation has been passed to protect privacy rights and implement standards around its use.

During the hearing, Arroyo cited the growing body of evidence that the technology is less accurate in identifying women and minorities, including research from MIT that found that some programs misidentified as many as 35 percent of skinned women. dark. A study published last December by the National Institute of Standards and Technology found that most commercial facial recognition programs exhibit biases, falsely identifying African American and Asian faces at rates that are crowds higher than the error rate for white faces. .

"It fosters inequity," said Arroyo, who noted that COVID-19 is already hitting disproportionately harsh communities of color.

The ordinance would make it illegal for city officials to use facial recognition technology for surveillance or to sign a contract with third parties by those means (the ban does not include facial recognition technology, such as Face ID, on smartphones and tablets used solely for user authentication).

Wu said the Boston police have already vowed not to use facial recognition, at least until proven more accurate.

%MINIFYHTML7368e0cc39461e6b36d0cb5c8274a6ba14%

According to the ACLU, the police department currently has a contract with the private company BriefCam for surveillance analysis software. And while BriefCam 4.3, the current software used by the Boston police, does not include facial surveillance features, the current contract expires next Thursday, May 14. And an improved version of the software, BriefCam 5.3, offers facial recognition technology that allows officials to track individuals and set "watch list,quot; alerts for certain faces.

Wu says they hope to schedule a hearing on the surveillance ordinance sometime this month.

"We are on the same page with the Boston Police leadership and the commissioner agreeing that Boston should not use discriminatory technology," he said. "This provision would simply encode that."

While there was no opposition to the ordinance during Wednesday's hearing, Councilman Michael Flaherty, who also asked for his name to be added to the ordinance in support, said facial recognition technology is something the city should consider, if it improves your accuracy. Flaherty noted that general video surveillance had been a "Useful tool,quot; for solving certain homicides and other crimes, referring to the kidnapping of a Boston woman last year.

While he was "happy,quot; that the city was not using the technology due to its imperfections, Flaherty suggested that it might be something the city finally considers.

"In the event that it is perfected, in the interest of public safety, we are going to have to analyze it carefully," he said.

Wu, Arroyo, and Council President Kim Janey also filed a separate, related ordinance on Wednesday that would give the city council approval and oversight authority over any new municipal surveillance technology. However, they feel that the facial surveillance ban should be implemented first.

"We just want to make sure that proactive steps are taken now to demand a ban, and then continue with a broader conversation about overall surveillance oversight," Wu said.