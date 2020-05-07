Bob Berney Picturehouse release 'Fatima' to premiere this summer in theaters – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Marco Pontecorvo & # 39; s Fatima Bob and Jeanne Berney's first revived Picturehouse title released, will expand by 1,000 runs on August 14, Up News Info learned.

Picturehouse acquired the faith-based film about the apparition of the Virgin Mary to a 10-year-old shepherd and his two cousins ​​in Fatima, Portugal, in October, in Bob Berney's first major move after Amazon, where he served as Chief Marketing and Distribution. Fatima It was originally scheduled for a launch on April 24, however it was delayed due to the closure of the exposure during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the film, the children's revelations inspire believers but anger Church and government officials, who are trying to force them to retract their story. As the news of his prophecy spreads, tens of thousands of religious pilgrims flock to the site in hopes of witnessing a miracle, and what they experience changes life forever. Interestingly, the film is set against the 1918 Spanish flu and provides an encouraging message, especially during the current scene.

Fatima will open the same weekend where Warner Bros. has Wonder Woman 1984 and Disney has The one and only Ivan. Like Berney's 2004 release The passion of Christ, Fatima will address Christian moviegoers.

Fatima stars Stephanie Gil (Terminator: the dark fate), Lúcia Moniz (Love actually), Joaquim de Almeida (Queen of the South) and Goran Visnjic (Beginners) with Sonia Braga (Aquarium) and Harvey Keitel (the Irish) In addition to directing, Pontecorvo wrote with Valerio D’Annunzio and Barbara Nicolosi. Pic is produced by James T. Volk, Dick Lyles, Stefano Buono, Maribel Lopera Sierra, Rose Ganguzza, Marco Pontecorvo and Natasha Howes. The film features the original song "Gratia Plena (Full of Grace)" performed by Andrea Bocelli and composed by renowned Italian composer Paolo Buonvino. Fatima represents the second feature film directed by Pontecorvo after the award-winning drama Stop. His numerous credits as cinematographer include those of HBO. game of Thrones and Rome, and the function directed by John Turturro Vanishing Gigolo. The Berneys made the deal with James T. Volk, president and founder of Origin Entertainment, which produced the film alongside Elysia Productions and Rose Pictures.

Picturehouse was formed in 2005 as a joint venture between HBO and the New Line, with Bob Berney at the helm. Time Warner subsidiaries acquired Newmarket Films' theatrical distribution operation, which under Berney's leadership had released films such as the $ 612 million global fundraiser. Passion of Christ and Monster, for which Charlize Theron won the Oscar for best actress and the surprise hit Whale Rider. Picturehouse also acquired and launched Guillermo del Toro The Pan's Labyrinth, who won three Oscars, that of Olivier Dahan la vie en rose, winner of two Oscars, including Marion Cotillard, among other titles. Picturehouse was relaunched as an independent theatrical distributor under Berneys ownership in January 2013, with the release of Metallica Through Never.