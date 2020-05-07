‘Blue Book Project’ ending in the story after Season 2 – Up News Info

Blue Book Project Fans will have a few questions after History cancels the Aidan Gillen drama.

The second season of the UFO drama ended on March 24 with Gillen's Dr. Allen Hynek searching for his colleague Captain Michael Quinn, played by Michael Malarkey, who was evidently smashed to pieces by an underwater explosion.

However, A + E Networks' cable network has chosen not to follow a third season of the program.

The show was created by David O’Leary, who served as writer and executive producer alongside writer and showrunner Sean Jablonski, Zemeckis, Jackie Levine, and Barry Jossen.

Produced by A + E Studios and Compari Entertainment, Blue Book Project It is inspired by the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Gillen), a brilliant university professor recruited by the US Air Force. USA to spearhead this clandestine operation, the Blue Book Project, which investigated thousands of cases, of which more than 700 remain unsolved to this day. The 10-episode sophomore season will find Dr. Hynek and Captain Michael Quinn (Malarkey) on a perilous quest for truth and delving into global conspiracy issues, touching on how UFOs have impacted the evolution of military practices and the technology of our nation. and lean toward nostalgia for the 1950s.

Related story The miniseries & # 39; Lincoln & # 39; and & # 39; Theodore Roosevelt & # 39; Leads the Story List as A + E Networks Expands its Relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio and Doris Kearns Goodwin %MINIFYHTMLf304a2de16512f15418d872508baf22b14%

Season 2 began with a deep dive into two of the best-known UFO cases in United States history: Roswell, New Mexico, where a rancher claimed to have found mysterious remains on his property believed to be a UFO, and Area 51, a Nevada government-run location was historically rumored to be a magnet for paranormal events and UFO-related activities.

Neal McDonough, Michael Harney, Laura Mennell and Ksenia Solo also star, with Keir O & # 39; Donnell and Jerod Haynes also reappearing in the second season.

Separately, the network confirmed that Fall of knights, the medieval drama, has been canceled.

This is not entirely a surprise given that its second season ended last May. The show, which featured Mark Hamill from Star Wars in the second season, entered medieval politics and warfare of the Knights Templar, the most powerful, wealthy, and mysterious military order of the Middle Ages.

Starring Tom Cullen, the drama was produced by A + E Studios, The Combine, and Jeremy Renner's Midnight Radio. Aaron Helbing (The flash) served as executive producer and executive producer alongside Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, Don Handfield, Richard Rayner, Jeremy Renner, Cyrus Voris, Ethan Reiff, Rick Jacobson and Barry Jossen.