Blue Bloods Designer and ViacomCBS charged with racism in lawsuit – Up News Info

Blue blood CBS was renewed as expected for an eleventh season yesterday, but the series and the network's parent company ViacomCBS may soon be seen in a real-life room due to a lawsuit for racial discrimination and retaliation at the scene. job.

"The defendants subjected the applicant to a hostile work environment based on her race / color and national origin that was severe and / or pervasive enough to unreasonably interfere with the workplace environment," the complaint states. 10 Causes of Action brought by former Blue Bloods customer Trenena "Trina" Patterson against the media giant and series costume designer Michael Woll (READ HERE).

"As a result of Woll's unwavering discrimination and harassment, Plaintiff often left the set crying," the early March filing in federal court details of both the costume designer's treatment and the corporate pushback that the employee had Long term says he found after taking food chain matters.

"CBS is investigating the claims raised in the filing and takes all allegations of discrimination and harassment by its employees very seriously," a CBS Studios spokesperson told Up News Info about the case of Patterson, who has been working in court. for more than two months. . Both Woll and co-defendants ViacomCBS and producer Eye Productions have until June 5 to respond to the initial complaint.

That said, in pursuit of a jury trial, widespread damages, and reinstatement, that initial complaint is very specific in the listings for Patterson's experience on the highly regarded show directed by Tom Selleck.

Woll "subjected plaintiff to racially biased stereotypes by frequently declaring to plaintiff:" Black people cannot swim "and" Black people do not climb stairs, "alleges 15-page presentation by PLLC firm Derek Smith Law Group. In addition, Woll commented on the plaintiff who has more than one "baby daddy," along with comments on the plaintiff's "wide hips" and "big butt," again referring to a discriminatory stereotype about African-Americans. "

"Just as an example, on or about August 13, 2019, Woll yelled at the plaintiff for talking to a coworker and told him to 'stop being a whore'," he says. demand, with more graphic examples as well.

Following these cases, Patterson, who had been promoted full-time in the program in 2018 after four years as a part-time client, went to her direct supervisor Yleana Núñez and her union around August 26 of last year to to complain.

Two days later, Patterson's lawsuit says his hours were suddenly cut from five days a week to 1 day a week due to so-called "performance problems." In mid-September 2019, Patterson reveals that she completely slipped from Blue Bloods when the show started its tenth season on air.

"Because the Defendants' conduct has been malicious, willful, scandalous, and carried out with full knowledge of the law, the Plaintiff demands punitive damages against the Defendants," the documents state, noting the loss of income, "future pecuniary losses, emotional pain, humiliation, suffering, inconvenience, loss of enjoyment of life and other non-specific losses. ”Patterson's attorneys say she has suffered due to discrimination and retaliation.

Now, like many networks and a study in recent years, this is not the first time that CBS has received the allegations. So, with the defendants' analyzed statement, their official response filed next month will be extremely revealing.

Having wrapped up its tenth season a little earlier than planned last week, Blue blood is expected to return in the fall once and depending on how production increases after shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, with or without Michael Woll