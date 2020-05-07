Blake Shelton has big plans to celebrate Gwen Stefani with her children on Mother's Day despite the quarantine, the source says!

Blake Shelton wants to make sure that Gwen Stefani feels very special and truly loved on Mother's Day, even in quarantine! The limitations of the shelter orders in place are definitely not enough to ruin Gwen's day since he has already planned everything to avoid that.

As fans know, the couple is currently isolated with their three children in Oklahoma and Blake, and the children plan to bathe Gwen with love on Mother's Day.

A source shared with HollywoodLife that ‘Blake is looking to go down Gwen's chivalrous route on Mother's Day. He wants the children's help to pamper her most of the day. He wants to do what she wants and just have her own time to relax, even if that includes taking the kids for a few hours so she can spend a little time alone. "

While she has no idea what her man and children are waiting for on May 10, Gwen is still very excited to spend the holidays with them.

A second source offered through the same media as ‘She thinks it's adorable that they want to make her feel like a queen, especially for everything that's going on and not being able to celebrate in a bigger way. Gwen loves the idea of ​​staying home, having fun with the kids, and enjoying great food. She doesn't feel like she's missing out at all and feels blessed to be surrounded by family. "

This is not the first thing they have to quarantine.

Earlier this month, the Blake and Gwen Nobody But You duo song peaked at No. 1 on the country music charts and they couldn't be happier about it.

That said, they had a party at home to celebrate the special occasion and Gwen documented everything, only to later share it with fans on social media.



