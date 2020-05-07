Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Milo Ventimiglia Among The Talent For NBC's Red Nose Day Special – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has unveiled a stellar lineup for its sixth annual Red Nose Day special, the national fundraising campaign to end child poverty, airing on Thursday, May 21 at 9 PM.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, OneRepublic, Ellie Goulding, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor and Tina: Tina Turner's musical star Adrienne Warren will act.

Actors / comedians Jim Gaffigan, Tony Hale, Ray Romano and Lilly Singh will also be featured, and Bryan Cranston, Mario López, Milo Ventimiglia and Noah Jupe will be making appearances throughout the night.

Created by Love actually and Notting Hill Writer and director Richard Curtis, Red Nose Day has raised $ 200 million since its launch in the US. USA in 2015, and has helped more than 25 million children in the United States. USA and all over the world.

Related story & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; establishes the Season Finale At Home edition; Watch Promo

As previously announced, Celebrity escape room, will begin the special programming night at 8 PM. A kind of show within a show, Celebrity escape room It is produced by Ben Stiller and presented by Jack Black and features comedy stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott. As the host, Black tests his famous friends as they work together under intense pressure to beat the clock, unlocking a series of amazing puzzle rooms to finally design their great escape.

In light of the health crisis and in an effort to help the public adhere to current health recommendations to avoid touching their faces, the iconic red noses of Red Nose Day will not be sold in Walgreens stores this year. Instead, Red Nose Day and Walgreens teamed up to create a new digital Nose Network that offers a way for the public to participate in the annual campaign, even while at home. Supporters can go to NosesOn.com to donate and unlock their own digital Nose Network.

Funds raised during Red Nose Day are divided equally between national and international programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy, and educated. The goal is to address the short-term needs of children living in poverty and also to promote long-term change to break the cycle of poverty and provide hope for a better future. Children and youth who benefit from Red Nose Day supported programs span the 50 states, Puerto Rico, and some of the poorest communities in Latin America, Africa, and Asia.