Blake Shelton and Hoda Kotb surprise for mother and daughter nurses Will

There may still be a few days left until Mother's Day, but this mother received a sweet early surprise.
With some help from Blake Shelton, Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb He helped honor a mother and daughter with an incredible story. As Kotb explained, Bridgette Robinson, a nursing assistant, tested positive for coronavirus in April and spent weeks on a ventilator at the hospital where her daughter, Sylvia Johnson, also works as a nurse.
Fortunately, Bridgette finally recovered from the deadly virus and was able to leave the hospital. After Sylvia credited God, her mother's prayers and "fight for life,quot; to help her survive, Kotb gave them a gift inspired by her faith.
Shelton joined them on video for an uplifting serenade of "God Gave Me You,quot;.
"All the time I heard you speak and you keep giving it back to God … I want to dedicate this song to you as nurses and be on the front line," he said. "I think this song really talks about your relationship with each other if you ask me."
As an added gift, the hospital team that helped treat Bridgette was also able to see Shelton's performance.
It goes without saying that there were some teary eyes in the room, and some smiles behind the masks.
