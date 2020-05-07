Blake Shelton and Hoda Kotb surprise for mother and daughter nurses Will

There may still be a few days left until Mother's Day, but this mother received a sweet early surprise.

With some help from Blake Shelton, Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb He helped honor a mother and daughter with an incredible story. As Kotb explained, Bridgette Robinson, a nursing assistant, tested positive for coronavirus in April and spent weeks on a ventilator at the hospital where her daughter, Sylvia Johnson, also works as a nurse.

Fortunately, Bridgette finally recovered from the deadly virus and was able to leave the hospital. After Sylvia credited God, her mother's prayers and "fight for life,quot; to help her survive, Kotb gave them a gift inspired by her faith.

Shelton joined them on video for an uplifting serenade of "God Gave Me You,quot;.