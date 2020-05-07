Bhushan Kumar confirms Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a huge success and gave Kartik Aaryan the status of a rising star in film. The movie had two friends, who are about to fall off due to a girl. The girl in question turns out to be a gold digger.

Now producer Bhushan Kumar has just confirmed that he and director Luv Ranjan are working on a sequel to the movie. Not only that, he said a De De Pyaar De sequel is also on the way. "Yes, Luv Ranjan and I have a sequel in mind for De De Pyaar De. We are definitely doing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweet 2 as well. It's a great franchise to carry on."

Well, that's good news for all fans of romantic comedies.