Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles reveals that they were both negative for COVID-19, so they are getting together for Mother's Day celebration!

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles is super excited to reunite with her daughter on Mother's Day after they both made sure they were healthy! Amid the coronavirus pandemic, both women tested negative so they can now hang out.

This also means that Tina can spend quality time with her grandchildren Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir on the special day too!

During a new interview for Extra earlier today, Tina revealed that she and Beyonce were tested for COVID-19.

She said "We all got tested and we are crown free."

When asked about her vacation plans on May 10, she told the media that: & # 39; In general, my whole family is together (for Mother's Day), we eat together with everyone children and grandchildren … we will meet on Sundays and have dinner.

There is no doubt that the Knowles family is generally very close, so it is safe to say that self-isolation orders have been difficult to follow for them.

That's one of the main reasons why Tina is happier than ever to spend time with her daughter and grandchildren again.

This weekend, they will finally be able to get together and the woman is really looking forward to it.

‘I have not touched my grandchildren. I saw them from a distance playing Saturday. I'm so excited … I can see them and touch them, and that will be the best gift for Mother's Day … I can't wait to hug them, "she said.

The store also took this opportunity to inquire about Beyonce and Jay Z's quarantine experience, and the mother confirmed that they had been doing well, simply by following the rules and trying to stay safe.

Ad %MINIFYHTML73527830313c1cfa53222e8c86eb0b9c85% %MINIFYHTML73527830313c1cfa53222e8c86eb0b9c85%

Now all the close family has to do is post adorable photos once the weekend comes.



Post views:

0 0