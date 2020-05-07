Berkeley man arrested for allegedly stealing mail from dozens of houses and apartments – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and other crimes for allegedly stealing mail from an apartment building in Berkeley on Monday, police said.

A witness saw a suspect enter a secured apartment building in the 1900 block of Delaware Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the North Berkeley Senior Center, around 11:20 a.m. Monday, according to police spokesman Officer Byron White.

The witness told police that the suspect walked to the mailboxes in the lobby area of ​​the building, used a tool to open several mailboxes, then put the mail in a bag and left.

When officers responded to the apartment building they found the suspect, later identified as Berkeley's Alan Thrower, inside the parking lot with a bag full of stolen mail, White said.

After reviewing the surveillance footage, officers discovered that Thrower had broken into the building's safety deposit box and used the master key to access the building, according to White.

When officers searched Thrower, they found more than a gram of methamphetamine and various anti-theft tools, White said.

Additionally, officers found mail from three different locations that was stolen from 60 different people, according to White.

In addition to the theft, Thrower was arrested on suspicion of violating his probation, possession of narcotics, and various crimes of theft and identity theft.

Thrower is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in lieu of a $ 1,000 bond and is scheduled to be processed on Friday.

