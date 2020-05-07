Beating the coronavirus could mean using a health monitor like this: BGR

As the US USA As they continue to experience widespread shortages of evidence for the coronavirus pandemic, Chicago researchers have developed a new solution to the problem.

It is a portable patch-shaped health monitor located under the throat that continually checks for coronavirus symptoms, such as cough and increased body temperature.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Earlier this week, Arizona hospitalist Dr. Matt Heinz told a media outlet that he had seen cases of patients in the coronavirus pandemic who died while waiting to be examined for the presence of the COVID-19 virus, cases where the symptoms seemed very similar. like those of COVID-19.

You can find many examples of that, showing how proper testing is still a problem in the US. Even after more than 1.2 million coronavirus cases have been identified here and more than 73,000 people have died. Combine that with the still widespread orders to stay home, and you have a situation that practically requires, at least for some researchers, a simple home test to detect the virus early. Sort of like the new experimental portable health monitor developed by Chicago researchers at Northwestern University and the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, which watches for signs of the coronavirus and can remotely alert doctors to its presence.

As you can see above, the device is a patch the size of a large postage stamp. It is soft, flexible, and thin, and lies just below the depression visible at the base of the throat. This is because it is intended to control signs of the virus, such as a hacking cough and labored or irregular breathing, as well as breath sounds and heart rate and body temperature changes that indicate the presence of the virus.

Once such signs are detected, the wireless patch sends data to a cloud service that is protected by HIPPA, and doctors can monitor the data.

"The most recent studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggest that the first signs of a COVID-19 infection are fever, cough and shortness of breath, "said Northwestern professor John A. Rogers, who led the development of the technology.

%MINIFYHTMLa6796fb76a1480adac00d578fd06c63a12%

He added that: “We develop custom devices, data algorithms, user interfaces, and cloud-based data systems in direct response to the specific needs of front-line healthcare workers. We are fully committed to contributing our expertise in bioelectronic engineering to help tackle the pandemic, using technologies that we can implement now, for immediate use in real patients and others affected. "

The reason why researchers say a device like this is so edgy is in part because many patients' symptoms disappear, before suddenly reappearing, this time causing deterioration that may take only a few hours. Other patients have tested positive for the virus after recovery and initially tested negative for the virus. This is why continuous patient monitoring can increasingly be seen as a critical tool in the fight against the virus.

"Having the ability to monitor ourselves and our patients, and be alerted to changing conditions in real time, will provide physicians with an important new tool in the fight against COVID-19," said Dr. Mark Huang, a physician. from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

Image Source: Northwestern University