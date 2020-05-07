Baseball and coronavirus: how MLB people are handing over their quarantine

I miss baseball, and I'm sure you do too.

In the grand scheme of life, the paused baseball season is a footnote. Definitely. This coronavirus situation has impacted so many lives around the world, in very real and very tragic ways. But it's okay to miss out on something that has been such an important part of our lives each summer, a sport that has helped create lasting memories and friendships.

I knew I wasn't alone in lost baseball, of course, so I contacted people from all over the sport – players, former players, writers, broadcasters and folks at the MLB front desk, with 10 quarantine-related questions and asked them thoughts

The response was outstanding. Insightful Funny. Deep. So many great answers, in fact, that I'm dividing this into two parts: Part I today, Part II next week.

Here is our panel, for lack of a better word, linked to your Twitter pages: Kirby Yates (Parents closer), Luke Voit (Yankees first base), Grayson Greiner (Tiger hunter), Len Kasper (Cubs TV play-by-play), Billy Bean (MLB Vice President and Special Assistant to the Commissioner), Joe Davis (Dodgers TV play-by-play), Tyler Kepner (New York Times National Baseball Writer), Jay Jaffe (Senior FanGraphs Writer), Anne rogers (MLB.com Cardinals beat the writer), Jon Sciambi (ESPN announcer), Jordan Shusterman (Cespedes family barbecue and host of ChangeUp on DAZN), F.P. Santangelo (National television analyst), Steve Physioc (Announcer of royalty), Todd kalas (Astros TV play-by-play), Robert Ford, Astros radio play-by-play), Dillon T. Pickle (Mascot of the Portland Pickles) and Ryan Spaeder (baseball author).

Also, the complete MLB Network host Kevin Millar Quarantine questionnaire is here.

A thousand thanks to all those who have encouraged me by answering these questions. I really enjoyed reading your answers, and I hope you do too.

How are you getting your baseball fix?

Voit: I have been constantly working to get ready. I've kept in touch with the boys on a daily basis, especially in our Madden league (which I'm not very good at). I have also seen old games / movies that have been used to get my solution.

Jaffe Mainly keeping me in the off-season mode and immersing myself in Hall of Fame stuff. I am lucky that it is an evergreen topic and that almost every time I choose to write about the Salon there is a built-in audience. Other than that, at the moment I haven't had much time to go back and watch the classic games on display, but I've tuned in a few KBO and CPBL games, and learned enough to write a bit about both. That has been a lot of fun.

Sciambi Limited … I'm doing a live Instagram concert on Wednesday night with Chipper Jones and doing a show called "Announcers On,quot; along with Dave Sims, where we talk to other stations.

Kepner I'm watching a lot of old games, like I do in the off season, just to play game by game in the background. I'm still reporting on baseball for the Times, and I'm working on my next book. I am playing catch a few times a week with my kids. I have read some baseball books ("The Wax Pack,quot; by Brad Balukjian, "Swing Kings,quot; by Jared Diamond and some older research books) and listened to some podcasts from my friends Josh Lewin, Sweeny Murti and Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser. I am recreating the old World Series on Zoom with my dad, playing a dice baseball game that he created for me when I was little. I have lost as the Phillies in 1983 (in 7 against the Orioles) and 1993 (in 4 against the Jays), and now I am trying to shut it down as the Great Red Machine in 1975. I have a 3-2. Series Leader Returns to Fenway for Game 6. I won't let Eastwick direct Carbo if the situation arises.

Greiner: I am hitting every day, catching bullpens a couple of days a week and shooting every day. I'm just trying to stay in a routine as much as possible during these times.

Shusterman: Three main sources: 1. I saw the MLB The Show Players League, which was much more entertaining and fun than I imagined, and I had high hopes for it. The competition was far from perfect (as the players complained widely), but the comments and live reactions were a lot of fun to watch and I really learned a lot about the personalities of a lot of players, which was great. 2. The CPBL. Along with some of my closest college friends, I've been waking up often enough to enjoy the Rakuten Monkeys absolutely dominating the first baseball league on Earth to start playing. A four-team league is weird, but it also makes it easier to recognize players and learn about teams more quickly. It's amazing that there are broadcasts in English now. AND 3. I just read everything I can about the perspectives of Draft 2020 although the Draft is probably much shorter than normal. But I'm a Draft fanatic, so I just enjoy crowding for that.

Yachts I am still playing and trying to throw as many bullpens as I can. Other than that, I have seen some games on MLB Network.

Physioc: I'm watching great games from the 2014-15 Royals World Series seasons and memorable games in MLB. I still love watching Salvy hook that slider low and down on the left field line to win the WC & # 39; 14 game.

Rogers Lots of reading. I'm finishing W.P Kinsella's "The Iowa Baseball Confederacy,quot;, recommended by Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold at this year's spring training. I'm also making my way through Red Smith's "On Baseball,quot; and a variety of other baseball history books. In addition to covering the Cardinals news, we're doing a lot of historical content on MLB.com, so that's been the bulk of my baseball arrangement, actually. It's been fun to dive into the history of the organization, along with reading and many accompanying YouTube videos (if applicable). I also tune in to classic games across television, like Albert Pujols' first three-homer game on July 20, 2004. I've seen the NLCS and World Series 2006, World Series 2011 and a variety of other historical games such as the 20 strikeout games that aired on ESPN.

Davis: Reading books. Not all of them about baseball, but spraying a baseball book on every few. And occasionally I will watch a few minutes on MLB Network or SNLA.

Bean: The first thing I do when I get up early in the morning is to search for emails or text messages from the office overnight, then I press the MLB app, then I press the MLB Trade Rumors app, then I check my Twitter notifications from people who I follow . That gives me confidence that I am aware. Once I have completed that morning ritual, I pour a very strong cup of coffee.

Dillon T. Pickle: Watching KBO, watching Pickles 'streams from past years (streaming every Friday on Pickles' social media), and playing catch with Lil & # 39; P (@GherkinBaseball)

Kalas I got my baseball solution like probably many other fans by watching some replays of past games. I checked out the MLB Dream Bracket the other day with the Astros playing the Yankees in ALDS Game 7. Disappointed to see Bambino hit a 2-out HR in the eighth inning against Keuchel to make it a 1-run game that the Yankees finally won in 12 on Yogi's exit. I also have plenty of time to go through some deep wormholes online, and Baseball Reference and Baseball Savant are my main culprits.

Spaeder: It has been a daunting task: Twitter, which is the worst in the world, helps; Youtube videos; talking baseball with smart baseball people and some of the ball players I was lucky to meet; co-host of The-Walk Off, my new podcast featuring Holden Kushner, hosted by BlueWire; and working on my third baseball book – plot twist: this is NOT about statistics.

What surprises you that you miss baseball, or just being at the ballpark?

Yachts I think more than anything I miss, I'm more surprised at how much my wife misses baseball.

Santangelo I miss it all, man. The stadium is my happy place. My personal Disneyland. No matter what is happening outside of it, when I walk into a major league baseball stadium every day, everything else disappears and I become a little boy, walking down Main Street USA at Disneyland.

Dillon T. Pickle: Little kids chasing me and hitting me.

Rogers What I like to do most is stand by the railing and watch everything that happens during batting practice, from the sound of the bat hitting baseballs to field practice on the indoor field and outfield. When I don't have a fast pregame deadline or anything, I try to spend a lot of time on the field during BP, chatting with the people around me and observing what is happening on the field. I didn't think I'd miss him that much, but I definitely miss that feeling of standing on a baseball field when the weather is fair.

Jaffe Right now I miss everything about baseball, even the innings of four pitchers. It would kill to get bored by a launch change.

Sciambi I miss human interaction with everyone from my partners Chris Singleton to Rick Sutcliffe to producers, directors, audios, cameramen, players and coaches. All of it.

Voit: Camaraderie. Just hang out with the boys and hang out. Also, the interaction of the fans is very important to me, during BP and during the game. I definitely miss NYC a ton and can't wait to get back there.

Ford: I'm not sure it's surprising, but I miss all the people I see every day, in every city. Of course, I miss my broadcast partners, but I also miss the people who work on television broadcasts, the clubhouse assistants, the security guards, the writers, and much more. I even miss people that I don't particularly care about, just because they are part of my daily rhythm during the season.

Bean: I miss the structure of coming to our MLB offices, and while not surprising, I miss my colleagues and teamwork to try to improve baseball every day. I also miss the excitement of visiting our clubs, our amazing stadiums, the music and seeing fans wearing the colors and shirts of their favorite players. The daily stories, the ups and downs, the lows, the emotions, the conflicts, the controversies. … I knew I would miss it all, but it is much more difficult than I thought.

Shusterman: I miss the routine of having games every night (although Players League was a decent substitute in terms of having it every night at the same time). However, being at the ballpark is hard to replace, and honestly, I don't even miss being in a game full of big leagues as much as I wish I could be in a minor league or college game where there are fewer activities and you can just sit close. from a baseball field and enjoy a game.

Spaeder: Controversy. … the Astros did NOT act alone.

Physioc: Study every day for games. I miss talking to coaches and players about the best game in the world.

Kasper: They really are the people I miss. I realized how much time I spend in the park every day just chatting with people: gamers / managers / GM / announcers / writers / et al. And social distancing does not exist in those situations, which makes our world today very strange to me.

Davis: I don't know if I'm surprised I miss him, but I definitely miss feeling the roar of the crowd. Truly feel the environment.

If you have children, how are you handling this situation?

Greiner: I have a 2 year old son and he loves the time he spends with me every day. He is a smart kid, and he loves counting and saying his ABC every day for his mother and me.

Kepner I have four children. They do their class work, play outside, Zoom with their friends, play video games, read books, watch television. Incredibly, I have not heard anyone complain about being bored. I guess it's kind of fun that I finally found a lineup to beat my son in NBA 2K20 on XBox. I'm going with a big man and four guys who are lethal from the 3 point range. I need everyone to look distinctive, so I immediately know who's shooting. So I'm going to have Kareem in the middle and then Curry, Bird, Mullin and Ray Allen to shoot three. Also, most importantly, you are not allowed to pick anyone with a rating higher than 75. Usually I still win, but I have won some.

Yachts My children are still young and do not understand what is happening. I haven't had to leave them in a long time, and I think they are getting used to me being home all the time. I can spend more quality time with them and I love to see their growth. I think it's fun to hear them say or do things that I have no idea where they learned it from.

Jaffe Our 3 and a half year old misses her preschool classmates a lot, and there's not much to be gained in remote classrooms other than reading stories together – she's the youngest in her class and it's hard to get her interested in doing it, for example. , art and craft projects if no one around you is either. However, we have been playing with a lot of Lego, which is a gas, and we have gotten a small windowsill garden that has interested you. She has made some progress in terms of her ability to dress up on her own and ride her little scooter, which is great. She says some very funny things. A recent line that stands out: "I want to play tic tac toe with my nipples." WTF?

Ford: My 9-year-old daughter told me today that she is "tired of breathing all the time,quot; and, frankly, I am surprised that it took so long. She has truly been a champion in all of this and has been great at getting her school work done online.

Sciambi No children … taking care of a fish. Swimmy is still alive.

Santangelo I have two children, F.P. Jr. is 25 and Summer is 22. They've been around the game since the day they were born and they both miss him very much. When my son was in third grade, I received a call from his teacher who was teaching all the children to swear. I had to explain that he grew up in clubs with professional baseball players and that my old teammates used to teach him those words and they thought it was fun! I told the teacher that I would tell him that the classroom is not the clubhouse. Hahaha. So yeah, they both miss him so much. It's in your blood.

Physioc: Our two children are adults, but we have three granddaughters that FaceTime / Zoom / Caribu with almost every night. I still miss hugging them. Grandchildren are the best!

Rogers I have no children, but my dog ​​loves all the walks he takes with me and my boyfriend at home all the time.

Davis: My children are not old enough to fully understand what is happening. But my almost 4-year-old daughter knows that all her normal activities (preschool, ballet, soccer, going to the park, etc.) are off because "everyone is sick." It's sad, but less sad than if I was old enough to really understand what the world is going through.

And if you have children, do you still have sanity? If so, how?

(Quick note: I told the panelists that I was asking this question as the parent of a wonderfully energetic 20-month-old girl who is suddenly very picky about lunchtime.)

Davis: Man, it's crazy, isn't it? There. Are. There are no breaks. To help combat this problem, my wife and I have altered our training plan. We used to exercise together at 5 a.m., before the kids got up. But now, we stagger our workouts and use them as our respective 2-hour kiddos breaks. It has definitely helped break the days and helped us maintain our sanity.

Yachts Yes, I have my sanity. Sometimes my kids try to take it from me, but we've turned it into a competition to see who can tire the other out first. When they lose, they end up taking a nap and that is a victory for me because I can take a nap with them.

Greiner: I still have my sanity, but I would definitely agree that the "terrible two,quot; exist. For most hours of the day, it is a lot of fun being with him.

Jaffe Man, it's tough. With both my wife (Emma Span, editor-in-chief of The Athletic MLB) and I stayed in tune with the baseball news cycle, we have to negotiate who can work and when, and the boy will test our patience sometimes. We're pretty liberal with screen time – it has a few readings and educational things you can do on the iPad during the day, and at 5 p.m., games or TV are an option while we exercise and eat dinner.

Kepner If this were a decade ago, we would really have our hands full. But now all the children are between 12 and 18 years old, so most of them are self-sufficient. However, there are more people walking / jogging than usual, so dogs bark a lot. That is not good for my personal sanity.

Kasper: My freshman son of college is at home finishing the school year online and overall it has been good. I feel bad because the social experience of the university is being lost, but we cannot do anything about it. Fortunately, our boy is quite self-sufficient, although he doesn't wash his own clothes when he's home yet!

What shows have you watched / caught lately?

Sciambi "Band of Brothers,quot;, "Bosch,quot;, "How to Fix a Drug Scandal,quot;, "Cheer,quot;

Kasper: "The Last Dance,quot; for sure. We went back and started "Ray Donovan,quot;, which we had never seen before. I've seen "Annie Hall,quot; and "The Birds,quot; again, which is kind of random, but the mood just hit for whatever reason.

Kalas My wife and I have been through the "Tiger King,quot; season because it seems like we would have been less than 10% of Americans who hadn't seen it. Big Cat Rescue with Carole Baskin is also just a few miles from my home in Tampa and I'm glad she has never been watched on the Pinellas trail where we ride our bikes. Plus, we've caught up on the latest season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm,quot; as it's always been one of our favorites. My wife was on "Love Is Blind,quot; and she hooked me, and we're finally close to 6 or 7 episodes in season 1 of "Ozark."

Dillon T. Pickle: I've been watching a lot of "Veggie Tales,quot; (big fan of Larry the Cucumber). I've also watched the episode "Rick and Morty,quot; Pickle Rick 127 times so far.

Ford: I am a great documentary filmmaker. Of course I have seen "Tiger King,quot; (each of them is crazy). I also finally made my way through Ken Burns' 10-part jazz documentary, which is excellent. I also saw a really cool documentary by Miles Davis on Netflix. "The Inventor," a documentary on Hulu about Elizabeth Holmes and the Theranos scandal, is also great.

Yachts I saw the new season of "Ozark,quot; because I saw the whole series. This last season was good. I saw "All-American,quot; because it was a program that my wife was taking. I saw "Tiger King,quot; because I gave up. I also saw "Narcos México,quot;, which was really good.

Voit: New season of "Ozark,quot;, "Locke & Key,quot;, "Man in the High Castle,quot;, "The Witcher,quot;. Looking back at "The Office,quot; – it still makes me laugh every time.

Shusterman: Two of the main right now are trying to catch up with "Better Call Saul,quot; before it goes bankrupt for me and looking back at "Curb Your Enthusiasm,quot; which has been extremely enjoyable.

Santangelo "Ozark,quot;. Best show since "The Sopranos,quot; and "Zero Zero Zero,quot; on Amazon Prime. Close second

Rogers We just finished watching "Criminal Minds,quot; (all 12 seasons on Netflix). What a trip was that. I tried to watch "Tiger King,quot;, but it wasn't for me. My favorites to watch again are "Parks & Rec,quot; and "New Girl,quot; because they are both incredibly fun and I've watched them so many times that I can watch any episode while watching other things around the house. Highly recommended.

Greiner: My wife and I shared "Tiger King,quot; when it first came out, and I recently got into the "Dexter,quot; show, and I've enjoyed it so far.

Jaffe We don't dock as much as keeping a small handful of shows on a rotation where we watch them once a week. Currently catching up with "Billions,quot;, rewatching "Justified,quot; from the start, he has just started new seasons of "Killing Eve,quot; and "What We Do in the Shadows,quot;, reviewing a new HBO series called "Run,quot;. We will miss "Better Call Saul,quot;, we will miss "Avenue 5,quot;, although that was a bit strange given our current state. I'm also flying solo through "Altered Carbon,quot;, seen mainly while Emma is walking the dog late at night.

Spaeder: I'm so sick of TV and movies, I don't know how it seems to have seen everything, but I see very little. However, season 3 of "Ozark,quot; was incredible. I also enjoyed "The Invisible Man,quot;, I really enjoy Leigh Whannell's movies … if anyone has any recommendation please send it my way. I'm struggling and I haven't turned on my TV in three days for fear of wasting time browsing.

Kepner I went back to watch the first two seasons of "24," which is always fun and suspenseful. I tried to get into "Tiger King,quot; but gave up after two or three episodes. Then I saw "McMillions,quot; and now finally, finally, I started "The Wire,quot;. I'm in season 2 and I'm hooked.

Physioc: My wife and I have seen "The Kominsky Method,quot;, "Outlander,quot; and the 2014 Playoffs. I haven't seen the 2014 postseason in a while.

Bean: I paired "Ozark,quot; and "Homeland,quot;. For some reason, I can't disable replays of "Mike & Molly,quot; or "Law & Order SVU,quot;.

Suppose it is 2025. What will you remember most about this past month?

Kasper: Being in the middle, it is very difficult to play the game "what appears to be history,quot;. I'm a history buff and the way things are presented after the fact is almost always a bit out of reach of what it really was to put up with. I would say the horrendous fatality numbers will sadly make the headline as time goes on. I don't like to see the increasing number every day and I can't understand it in real time. Given the distance of time, whatever the number, he will finally get home later. It seems that our defense mechanisms right now are making us a little callous to the horrible reality.

Shusterman: How fast everything happened. I don't think I remember that much time in isolation because it all happens together, but the days leading up to the close are very vivid for me, just because it was around my birthday (March 10) and I was in Florida to see some workouts spring and some college games. I was at the Rays' camp the morning of March 10, 48 hours later, everything was closed. Those few days were really surreal.

Physioc: I will remember the friendliness of Kansas City. The way people lived according to the Golden Rule: treat others the way you want to be treated The conscience of others, the discipline of social distancing, the use of masks in supermarkets … people were really aware of the health and safety of others. We will overcome it because at the center of who we are is goodness.

Sciambi How creepy NYC was … calm and tranquility are like a snowstorm without snow, but interrupted by sirens.

Jaffe Given the way memory works and the ability to let worldly things fade, what I hope to remember from this is all the hours I spent with my daughter and the good times to make her laugh, watch her learn new things. things. The tangible advances in what she is capable of, the growth of her vocabulary and understanding … and the opportunity to show her how much I love her. Similarly with my wife, I was lucky when it came to finding a perfect partner for a pandemic. We have just celebrated our 5 year wedding anniversary and our 10 year relationship anniversary. Rights 10 and 5 cannot be exchanged now!

Yachts I will remember how strange this situation was and how the experience helped me appreciate what I have.

Voit: Realize how much I am missing baseball and I love the game and all that goes with it. Enjoy extra time at home with the family and enjoy things that we don't normally do.

Greiner: I don't think anyone will forget this year and this situation. I will vividly remember the last day of spring training when no one knew what was going to happen in the future and only the complete feeling of helplessness that we had never felt before.

Spaeder: Get out of the army: it was possibly the worst time to do it; Fortunately, I had a contract to start a new full-time job well in advance, and I'm among those lucky enough to be able to work from home. My vision for my end of active duty was to take time off and tour various baseball stadiums and meet some of the great baseball people I have met over the years in person. That didn't work, but we adapted and got over it. Things did not go my way, but I acknowledge that I am not helpless and I am grateful.

Kepner I doubt that I will ever have this concentrated time with the 4 children again. But I think I'll just remember the uncertainty, the feeling that everyone is basically on hiatus, with no date to shoot and no idea what really comes next. It is a disturbing feeling, but I try not to think about it.

Bean: I think this time it will always represent when the "right,quot; disappeared forever. The expectation that baseball is always available to us has changed forever. We're so used to a click of the remote that brings the highlights on TV, as well as sports presenters who talk about players, divisional races, roster moves, swaps and transfers. I've always loved baseball, first as a young fan, then as a player until I hit the big leagues. However, I was part of the labor dispute in 1994, and it painfully taught me how much I appreciated our sport and the privilege of playing. It broke my heart to be away from the game for so long, especially at such a crucial moment in my career. Time cured many of those memories, but they all came back quickly last March. The global perspective of many things will change once this pandemic ends. I can't wait to see how this learning experience will shape many of the things we take for granted. I think baseball will be even more meaningful to us than before 2020.

Dillon T. Pickle: How annoying Lil 'P can be and how much I missed Pickles fans.

Rogers I think only the uncertainty of everything. I'll get on with my day, working on a story or a project, and then I'll remember, "Wow, baseball is literally on hold and we don't know when it's going to come back." It is a strange feeling. Also I'll probably never take live sports for granted again. This parenthesis has really shown me how much I, and many, many other people, comfort me by watching a game on TV, going to a sporting event, etc. You may have underestimated the power that sport brings to the world. That is probably what I will remember the most once everything is done.

Davis: As it is a horrible time for our world, I know I will fondly remember the extra family time we have to enjoy.

Ford: I will remember the home projects I have completed, the books I have read, the documentaries I have seen, and I will regret never having this kind of free time again.