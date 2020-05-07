Barber Challenges Governor's COVID-19 Response Plan – Up News Info Tampa

– Regulators in Washington state threaten to withdraw the business license of a barbershop that has reopened in defiance of the governor's order to stay home.

Stag Barber & Styling in Snohomish reopened last week despite not being designated an essential business as defined by the state's COVID-19 response plan.

"The overhead here is expensive here and I had to make sure I could afford that," owner Bob Martin told Up News Info affiliate KIRO.

Gov. Jay Inslee said hairdressers like this are included in phase two of the state's plan to reopen the economy, which could still be missing for several weeks.

"I absolutely think it was an overreach and I think it was a scam," said Martin. "I will fight them to death."

The Washington State Licensing Department sent a letter to Martin on Tuesday, warning him that he is not complying with Inslee's order, a DOL spokesman told KOMO. If it is still open, Martin's commercial license may be suspended.

As of Tuesday afternoon, at least a dozen men stood in line outside the store at any given time, The Everett Herald reported. No one wore a face mask and there were no marks on the sidewalk for social distancing.

Martin wears a red scarf around his neck that he raises over his mouth "if it looks like I'm going to sneeze," he said.