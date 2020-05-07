Azriel Clary cuts off a jacket that reportedly belongs to R. Kelly on Instagram Live and also shares a message about her healing journey

On Thursday, on Instagram Live, Azriel Clary cut R. Kelly's jacket and shared a message about his healing journey. In the video with her mother hugging her, Clary expresses that she is happy and that people should let her heal, while responding to a comment left by a viewer.

He also claimed that people do not realize that materialistic things did not abuse it; R. Kelly did it.

“The clothes were not manipulating me. A man was, the man who supplied everything, "he said. You sound stupid. You sound very, very stupid supporting someone you now know to abuse people. How degrading can you be?

She continues, "You can't be mad at me because I'm healing, and I'm healing amazingly. Don't screw with me. Let me be happy. Let me live my life," he added.

"They (men) think that because they buy things from you that deserve to treat you the way they want to treat you, and that is not reality," he added. "If you want this jacket of his, I can mail this jacket to you," a follower replied.

Recently, the aspiring singer revealed that she is ready to tell her about her side of the thangs.

“In my 5 years of being with him, I will talk about everything that has happened in those 5 years. I will speak of everyone, of manipulation, of our daily routine, of our lives, of our houses, study, everything. I'll tell you all guys. I will tell you how you thought, how you maneuvered, how you were manipulative, and you will begin to see on your own when I begin to tell the story of the depths of lies. The depth I would go to, to make a credible lie.

Azriel Clary met R. Kelly when she was 17, according to reports. The two had a relationship for five years. Once he was arrested and charged with alleged sexual offenses and obstruction of justice, Azriel returned to his home. He is currently in jail awaiting trial.

