AXL Rose Cursing Steve Mnuchin on Twitter

The rocker from Guns N & # 39; Roses is caught up in an online dispute with the United States Secretary of the Treasury after putting the latter in a badly spoken post on social media.

Axl Rose was involved in an unlikely dispute with the US Secretary of the Treasury. USA Steve Mnuchin after cursing about him on Twitter.

the Guns n roses The leader denounced the multi-million dollar hedge fund, which has worked in entertainment as a movie producer, out of nowhere on social media on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

"It's official! Regardless of what anyone has previously thought about Steve Mnuchin, it's officially a ** hole," he wrote, initially without providing context to his strong feelings about Mnuchin.

However, the top US finance official responded to Axl by asking, "What have you done for the country lately?" initially paired with a Liberian flag emoji, before deleting the tweet and republishing with the US flag. USA correct.

This sparked the rocker in a furious tirade over the President Trump administration's response to the Covid-19 crisis.

"The bad thing I did not understand is that we hope to 2 emulate the economic model of Liberia, but in reality, unlike this administrator, I am not responsible for more than 70,000 deaths and, unlike you, I do not have a position of government responsibility federal. 2 American people don't appear on television telling them they are traveling to the United States during a pandemic, "Rose tweeted, referring to plans to" reopen "the United States by ending blockades designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Success creator "Welcome to the jungle" has previously voiced support for the shutdown, retweeting an April story aired on Britain's Channel 4 news about the seriousness of Covid-19 that urged people to stay at home.

In 2018 he also clashed with Trump over the president's decision to play the music of Guns N & # 39; Roses in his protests.