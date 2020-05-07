Axl Rose and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin participate in Twitter Barbs – Up News Info

Axl Rose was upset with the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, more specifically the role of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"It's official! Anything someone has previously thought about Steve Mnuchin is officially an asshole," he wrote Wednesday.

What was not expected was a response from Mnuchin, who replied, "What have you done for the country lately?"

Mnuchin, however, ended his message with the wrong flag icon. It was for Liberia, not for the United States. Then he corrected it.

Axl Rose caught him. He later wrote: "The bad thing I did not understand is that we hope to emulate the economic model of Liberia, but in reality, unlike this administrator, I am not responsible for more than 70,000 deaths and, unlike you, I do not have a position of federal government of responsibility 2 the American people do not go to television telling them 2 to travel to the United States during a pandemic. "

That revealed the source of Rose's anger at Mnuchin specifically. Earlier this week, in an appearance on the Fox Business Channel, Mnuchin said it was "too difficult to know" whether international travel restrictions would be lifted this year, but said this was "a good time for people to explore the United States. " As the economy opens, I think you will see demand return. "Apparently, the last comment, in Rose's eyes, suggests that it is safe to travel anywhere, when there is a mosaic of state restrictions with different levels of orders. of social distancing.