Austin and Ally Reunion! The cast tells it all in Virtual Hang

Alert meeting! The cast of Disney Channel & # 39; s Austin and Ally they met and E! The news was there for the virtual hang.

In the exclusive video above, E! Lilliana Vazquez chats with Ross Lynch (Austin), Laura Marano (Ally), Calum Worthy (Dez) and Raini Rodriguez (Trish) about her time in the series that ran from 2011 to 2016.

Austin and Ally premiered in December 2011 and followed the unlikely friendship between two opposites: Austin, the outgoing musician, and Ally, the shy songwriter, and her best friends Trish and Dez. Naturally, the meeting began with the Austin and Ally applaud.

During the digital session, the cast revealed their first memories of the show and what it was like to film it before the emergence of Snapchat and TikTok.