Austin and Ally Reunion! The cast tells it all in Virtual Hang

Alert meeting! The cast of Disney Channel & # 39; s Austin and Ally they met and E! The news was there for the virtual hang.
In the exclusive video above, E! Lilliana Vazquez chats with Ross Lynch (Austin), Laura Marano (Ally), Calum Worthy (Dez) and Raini Rodriguez (Trish) about her time in the series that ran from 2011 to 2016.
Austin and Ally premiered in December 2011 and followed the unlikely friendship between two opposites: Austin, the outgoing musician, and Ally, the shy songwriter, and her best friends Trish and Dez. Naturally, the meeting began with the Austin and Ally applaud.
During the digital session, the cast revealed their first memories of the show and what it was like to film it before the emergence of Snapchat and TikTok.
"I think first of all about the audition process and the first readings we did of the pilot and all of that," says Lynch in the exclusive video above. "I remember receiving a call from (Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert), who were the creators of the program, and said: ‘Hello man, you got the job. How do you feel? & # 39; I remember him saying, "I'm so excited!" They kept asking, saying, "Yeah, what else, man?" and I would say, 'I'm excited!' That's all I had to say. But yes, good times, good times. That was the first table reading I did, it was Austin and Ally"
Craig Sjodin / Disney Channel via Getty Images
Marano says he vividly remembers the audition process, especially since he was with Lynch and Rodríguez.
"Ross, I'm not sure how you didn't know you got it, because at the end of the process there was one person for Austin, Ross, there was one person for Trish, Raini, and there were two girls for Ally. So, I really had no idea if I would. I understood or not, "laughs Marano.
After the pilot, they all went to hang out at a restaurant together.
Click play on the video above to see the Austin and Ally meeting organized by Lilliana Vázquez from E !. Austin and Ally is now broadcasting on Disney +. A throwback marathon will air on Thursday, May 7 on the Disney Channel.
