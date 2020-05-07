Attention Potterheads, the Weasley family, practically reunited

Oliver and James Phelps / Youtube
The Weasley family may be fictional, but the relationships the actors forged are very real.
This was tested when Bonnie Wright and James and Oliver Phelps practically gathered Thursday afternoon for the twins podcast Double trouble. In the lengthy episode, the three stars, who made up a small part of Harry Potter's adoptive family, discussed everything under the sun, including their work, poems, and, of course, the franchise that brought them together.
Although almost 20 years have passed since the cast met on the set of Harry PotterBonnie and the children remembered meeting their "movie family,quot; when they filmed the scene from the King & # 39; s Cross station in the first movie.
On Bonnie's part, she shared her gratitude for Julie Walters, who played her mother Molly Weasley, and how he took her under his wing that first day. "I remember that she said: 'Here I have you & # 39; & # 39 ;, she remembered." And I remember feeling much safer knowing I had her showing me the way, not knowing at that age what an amazing actress and career she had. "
They also commented on the "balance,quot; that the filmmakers could find for the cast, as they were all very young. Bonnie said the set "could have been chaotic," but that the producers and director did a good job of making sure they were focused on the job, while ensuring it was a "fun,quot; environment.
This prompted Oliver to speak about his previous studies. He joked, "We had to get a minimum of three hours in a school day, which basically many kids now understand that rule now."
While the rest of the Weasley family was unable to join the virtual meeting, they had good reason! Ron Weasley, a.k.a. Rupert Grint recently welcomed his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome. "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby," shared the couple's representative with E! News on Thursday. "We ask that you respect your privacy at this very special time."
To find out what else Ginny, Fred and George had to say about their time at the Harry Potter set, watch the video here!
