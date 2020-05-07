Attention Potterheads, the Weasley family, practically reunited

The Weasley family may be fictional, but the relationships the actors forged are very real.

This was tested when Bonnie Wright and James and Oliver Phelps practically gathered Thursday afternoon for the twins podcast Double trouble. In the lengthy episode, the three stars, who made up a small part of Harry Potter's adoptive family, discussed everything under the sun, including their work, poems, and, of course, the franchise that brought them together.

Although almost 20 years have passed since the cast met on the set of Harry PotterBonnie and the children remembered meeting their "movie family,quot; when they filmed the scene from the King & # 39; s Cross station in the first movie.

On Bonnie's part, she shared her gratitude for Julie Walters, who played her mother Molly Weasley, and how he took her under his wing that first day. "I remember that she said: 'Here I have you & # 39; & # 39 ;, she remembered." And I remember feeling much safer knowing I had her showing me the way, not knowing at that age what an amazing actress and career she had. "