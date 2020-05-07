Ashton Kutcher cheats Mila Kunis by calling TikTok the Tic Tac

Mila Kunis still getting the whole Tik Tok thing down
During the Thursday episode at Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ashton Kutcher trolled the Forgetting Sarah Marshall The star's lack of awareness of social media by mocking a hilarious mistake he made while discussing his charitable wine "CUARANTINE,quot;, which they have only announced on social media.
"We put a video on her Twitter or Instagram, or whatever," Mila told the hosts. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Realizing her inability to distinguish the two platforms, Ashton chimed in: "By the way, that's how polite my wife is on social media. She calls TikTok," The Tic Tac. "So she's not pretending when she says: "What is it, Twitter or Instagram?"
While catching up with Kelly and Ryan, the couple have long admitted that things have gotten pretty hectic at Kutcher's home as their family continues to practice social estrangement. "Guys, I just want you to know that you have lost my husband. I have been sitting here waiting 20 minutes and without being distracted by the children or life, this is the greatest silence we have ever had,quot;, Mila joked. "But you've also lost it. Since then he got a unicorn head that he wanted to bring to your show, my daughter's guitar. I don't know what's going on today."
Mila and Ashton also gave the daytime host duo an update on how they have been homeschooling their little ones. Wyatt Isabelle, 5 and Dimitri Portwood, 3, telling Kelly and Ryan that The ranch Star is the best teacher, while Bad mothers Star is the best multitasking.
the That 70's show Alums recently spoke about taking on the role of teachers during his virtual visit to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, where Mila declared herself an excellent teaching assistant.
"Wow, I appreciate the teachers," said Mila. "I realized that I am a fantastic T.A. I am like a professional T.A. This one here, God bless you, man." Ashton joined in and added, "I like a little teaching. We established, for example, a curriculum for the week and planned and discovered what the children are going to learn, throughout the week."
As for what the parents of two have been teaching their children, Mila and Ashton explained that their home education curriculum covers a variety of topics including energy and electricity, architecture and construction and baking. Soon, they will tackle the human body and answer some of the important questions of their youth.
"We have the children ask questions at the beginning of the week and then, throughout the week, we have to get the answers," Ashton explained. Mila chimed in, "So one of them is,‘ How long does it take to defecate? "
