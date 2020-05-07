Ashton Kutcher cheats Mila Kunis by calling TikTok the Tic Tac

Mila Kunis still getting the whole Tik Tok thing down

During the Thursday episode at Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ashton Kutcher trolled the Forgetting Sarah Marshall The star's lack of awareness of social media by mocking a hilarious mistake he made while discussing his charitable wine "CUARANTINE,quot;, which they have only announced on social media.

"We put a video on her Twitter or Instagram, or whatever," Mila told the hosts. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Realizing her inability to distinguish the two platforms, Ashton chimed in: "By the way, that's how polite my wife is on social media. She calls TikTok," The Tic Tac. "So she's not pretending when she says: "What is it, Twitter or Instagram?"

While catching up with Kelly and Ryan, the couple have long admitted that things have gotten pretty hectic at Kutcher's home as their family continues to practice social estrangement. "Guys, I just want you to know that you have lost my husband. I have been sitting here waiting 20 minutes and without being distracted by the children or life, this is the greatest silence we have ever had,quot;, Mila joked. "But you've also lost it. Since then he got a unicorn head that he wanted to bring to your show, my daughter's guitar. I don't know what's going on today."