As local health systems bend, Russian oligarchs take over

MOSCOW – As the coronavirus pandemic gained pace in Russia this spring, billionaire steel magnate Aleksei A. Mordashov called on four regional governors and urged them to close the cities where he operates.
For Andrei A. Guryev, the scion of a fertilizer empire, limiting travel to two arctic cities of 80,000 people where he runs a phosphate mine, was even easier. His company owns the airport and the local ski resort that attracts strangers.
"We close them," said Mr. Guryev. "The decision was only ours."
The influence of Russian business magnates known as oligarchs waned at the beginning of this century when President Vladimir V. Putin consolidated power, transforming them from clans at war into fantastically wealthy families who depend on the benevolence of the Kremlin.
Now, the coronavirus crisis presents yet another tipping point: the biggest economic threat in decades, coupled with a massive stress test for the state that makes its wealth possible.
And so the oligarchs, with millions of employees and dozens of Russian cities depending on their companies, have become central figures in the national response to the pandemic.
Russia has reported more than 177,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,600 deaths. About half of the cases are in Moscow, suggesting that the rest of the country is still in the early stages of the pandemic.
With local health systems buckled in, many oligarchs are rolling out millions of dollars of their own cash, along with the logistics and purchasing power of their businesses, to combat the spread of the disease, while urging regional authorities to they move slowly to act with more determination.
In the process, they are revealing the weaknesses of the Russian state and how much Putin's government system depends on informal alliances with powerful trade magnates. The depth of its coffers also places the oligarchs in a position to survive the pandemic. unlike Russian small and medium-sized companies, which means that their influence is about to grow in the coming years.
"We are working on behalf of those people who have not been reached by state measures," said Lyudmila A. Guseva, who is helping to implement some of the coronavirus relief efforts at Mr. Mordashov's steel giant, Severstal
Mordashov told regional governors they should "organize restrictive measures as quickly as possible,quot; and offered the help of his company, said Alexander Shevelev, C.E.O. from Severstal.
Severstal provided respirator masks to the police and delivered mobile housing units to quarantine checkpoints. He drafted the company's employees to join the police on patrol. Its software engineers designed a service to allow the city to monitor quarantine compliance. He said he was acquiring 20 ventilators for city hospitals and reserved corporate housing to isolate anyone who came to the city.
The Kremlin's limited aid measures so far have offered little help to the unemployed, leading to growing discontent. But in Cherepovets, Severstal has mounted its own emergency relief effort. The company said it would give residents who lost income due to crisis grocery store gift certificates of about $ 80 each for each household member. Russia's minimum wage is about $ 160 per month.
"We are responsible for the social stability of the regions where we are present," said Shevelev.
The close involvement of the oligarchs in the fight against Russia's coronavirus sheds light on their unwritten contract with the Kremlin. Staying in the good graces of Mr. Putin has helped them make huge profits from Russia's immense wealth of natural resources. Despite years of sanctions and economic stagnation, Russia still has 99 billionaires, according to Forbes, the fifth largest in any country.
But the oligarchs are also expected to open their coffers to support Putin's broader goals, such as the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
In fact, the oligarchs who have been in business in Russia since Mr. Putin's rise have integrated their operations so closely with the state that they are sometimes described not as private entrepreneurs but as division managers in a larger company, "Russia Inc."
In recent years, Western officials have blamed some oligarchs for aiding electoral interference and military ventures abroad, operating as a hidden hand of the state. Now, the pressing need is to control the virus.
In March, the owners of Alfa Bank, Russia's largest private bank, donated $ 13 million to fight the pandemic. The money went not to charity, but directly to the Russian government's special coronavirus force.
"In Russia, the business community, especially large companies, traditionally plays a more social role than in the West," said Vladimir V. Verkhoshinsky, C.E.O. from Alfa Bank.
But many executives have found that donating money is not enough, underscoring the weakness of the country's health system and shedding little light on the lackluster response from the Russian government. On March 14, when Russian officials were still downplaying the threat of the coronavirus, Deripaska called on the government to close the borders and implement a 60-day quarantine. It would take more than two weeks for a partial national blockade to take effect.
At Isolated arctic city of Norilsk, the mining giant Nornickel de Potanin took the lead. It purchased thousands of test kits, millions of masks, and 46 fans for the regions where it operates. It stopped charging rent to dozens of companies and increased the Internet bandwidth it makes available to cell phone operators serving the city by 180,000.
"The government needs to be relieved of some of its headaches," Potanin told the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.
One reason why the role of the oligarchs is central to Russia's response is that around 10 percent of the population lives in remote "monotowns,quot; like Norilsk that are dominated by a single employer or industry. They are also involved with some of the large and remote construction sites that have emerged as some of the country's major hot spots.
For example, more than 1,900 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the arctic village of Belokamenka, where energy giant Novatek is building a liquefied natural gas supply base with thousands of workers huddled in barracks.
Novatek's billionaire CEO, Leonid V. Mikhelson, A prominent player on the world art scene, he kept a low profile during the pandemic, and his company did not respond to a request for comment.
In the monotonous arctic Kirovsk and Apatity, Mr. Guryev, the fertilizer magnate, was quick to avoid an outbreak when a man who arrived from Cuba tested positive in March. Mr. Guryev dispatched the company plane to collect 100 test kits and a specialist, and took them 1,000 miles to Apatity to examine the patient's contacts.
Mr. Guryev's company, PhosAgro, also said that it had purchased ambulances, ventilators and personal protective equipment for medical workers. In some cases, Guryev said, the public sector cannot act with the necessary urgency: "for them, it is a bureaucratic process."
"For us it is a same day decision, it is often my own personal decision," said Guryev. “By purchasing those tests, I took care of that personally. I personally dealt with P.P.E. and personally I took care of the fans, because all this had to be done yesterday. "
Oleg Matsnev and Andrew E. Kramer contributed reports.