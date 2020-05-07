Arrests for shooting to death of black man after protests

By RUSS BYNUM and BEN NADLER, The Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A white father and son accused of fatally shooting a black man on a Georgia residential street were arrested Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault after a national protest that no arrests had been made, the authorities said. authorities.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, will be booked into the Glynn County Jail, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a press release.

Ahmaud Arbery was assassinated on February 23 outside the port city of Brunswick. The men who chased him in a van told police that they believed Arbery was a thief.

The GBI opened an investigation this week after the video was posted online by a Brunswick radio station. Republican Governor Brian Kemp told reporters he is confident the agency "will find the truth."

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Georgia governor described on Thursday as "absolutely horrible,quot; a cell phone video that appears to show a white father and son fatally shooting a black man on a residential street as the national protest for the murder mounted.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation this week after the video was posted online by a Brunswick radio station. Republican Governor Brian Kemp told reporters he is confident the agency "will find the truth."

"Earlier this week, I saw the video depicting Mr. Arbery's last living moments," Kemp said at a press conference in Atlanta. "I can tell you that it is absolutely horrible, and Georgians deserve answers."

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, said she believes her son, a former soccer player, was jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood before he was killed on a Sunday afternoon.

Gregory McMichael told police that he suspected the runner was the same man filmed by a security camera committing a robbery. He and his adult son, Travis McMichael, took up arms and began chasing him in the truck.

The video shows a black man running at a slow pace on the left side of a highway. A truck is parked on the road ahead of it. One of the white men is inside the bed of the truck. The other is standing next to the open door on the driver's side.

The racer crosses the road to pass the truck on the passenger side, then crosses again in front of the truck. A shot rings out, and the video shows the runner fighting a man on the street over what appears to be a shotgun or rifle. A second shot can be heard, and the runner can be seen hitting the man. A third shot is fired at point-blank range. The runner wobbles a few meters and falls face down.

Brunswick's defense attorney, Alan Tucker, identified himself Thursday as the person who shared the video with the radio station. In a statement, Tucker said he does not currently represent anyone involved in the case. He said he released the video "because my community was being ripped apart by accusations and wrong assumptions."

Tucker did not say how he obtained the video. He did not immediately respond to a phone message or email.

A listed phone number for Gregory McMichael has been disconnected. The Associated Press could not find a phone list for Travis McMichael.

The protest over the murder reached the White House, where President Donald Trump offered his condolences on Thursday to the Arbery family.

"It is a very sad thing," Trump said in the Oval Office, "but they will give me a full report tonight."

Alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has called Arbery's death a "murder." During an online round table on Thursday, Biden compared the video to seeing Arbery "lynched before our very eyes."

Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson withdrew from the case because Gregory McMichael was working as an investigator in his office. He retired last year.

The shooting is now in the hands of an external prosecutor, Tom Durden, who said Monday that he wants a grand jury to decide whether the charges are justified. With Georgia courts still largely closed due to the coronavirus, the earliest that could happen is mid-June.