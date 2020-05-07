Arrests after SWAT team confronts armed protesters who support Texas Bar Association owner who reopened business – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– While a Dallas salon owner is receiving support from state leaders to reopen his business despite orders to keep the coronavirus at home, a SWAT team was called to a rally in support of a bar owner challenging in west texas.

What was supposed to be a "peaceful,quot; demonstration quickly took a wrong turn at Big Daddy Zane & # 39; s, a bar in Odessa.

Several agents from the Ector County Sheriff's Office and Texas state police officers drove their vehicles, including an armored personnel carrier, near the bar and pointed guns at the armed protesters while ordering them to raise their hands.

The bar's owner, Gabrielle Ellison, opened its doors despite Governor Greg Abbott's executive order. A risk she says she understands too well, but comes down to feeding her family.

"We can't take it anymore, we're not going to make it," said Ellison. "I am aware of what is happening in the future. I am shocked. I had customers say to me, 'You know SWAT has accumulated, SWAT has been created. Why would I bring SWAT in a peaceful situation?'

Ellison said the risk of staying closed outweighs the risk of any virus. Even if that means potentially getting into trouble with the police.

The bar owner says he spoke to the Sheriff's Office before the protest and was told that everything would be fine as long as there were no men with guns on the property. Out of respect for law enforcement, he says he confined the men to an area to the rear, which is his private property.

According to Odessa American, six men carrying assault rifles were arrested and charged with a felony for illegally carrying a weapon in a licensed premises and a passerby was arrested for interfering with the duties of a peace officer.

Ellison was arrested and charged with violation of the emergency management plan. She was later released with a $ 500 bonus.