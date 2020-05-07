Armed woman killed in Half Moon Bay shooting identified by an identified officer – Up News Info San Francisco

HALF MOON BAY (Up News Info SF) – Authorities on Wednesday identified the allegedly armed woman who was shot dead by San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies during a clash in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday night.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office identified the woman killed in the shooting involving the officer as Sandra Lee Harmon, a 56-year-old Eureka resident.

Around 7:25 p.m. On Tuesday night, sheriff's deputies responded to the 800 block of Main Street near Monte Vista Lane in Half Moon Bay after receiving a report of a woman with a rifle and alcohol walking the streets.

The woman, who later identified Harmon, was described by the caller as white, skinny in a striped shirt and skirt. Responding officers located Harmon in the back of the house at 845 Main Street. Harmon opened fire on the first officer who arrived on the scene.

%MINIFYHTMLb75c69d68208131093d72b3c90ace63614%

A second officer arrived when they were fired. Both deputies gave Harmon verbal orders to get down, but she refused to comply. The sheriff's department said that when the suspect reached for the firearm, which was on the ground at the time, officers shot Harmon and beat her.

The deputies called for paramedics and made efforts to save lives on the scene. Harmon was transported by ambulance to Stanford Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, authorities said.

There were no injuries sustained by the deputies, the reporting party, or anyone else, according to a press release issued by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The two deputies were placed on routine administrative leave pending the investigation into the shooting, which is being conducted by the Investigative Office of the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Additionally, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal review of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Information Line at 1-800-547-2700.