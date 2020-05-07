Ariel Winter reveals the end of her finger was cut

Ariel Winter hurt her finger. Fox News reported that Ariel Winter was preparing food in her kitchen, but ended up in the hospital after cutting her finger. Ariel claims that her culinary mishap led to what she described as a "slightly sad-looking thumb."

During a conversation with Access, Ariel said that she cut off her upper thumb while preparing a meal. According to the 22-year-old. Modern Family star: "I was trying to make Greek food because I'm Greek." The food that led to her injury was onion.

Ariel says she was cutting four onions and when she went to work on a peeled tomato, she ended up cutting off the top of her thumb. She states that she was "surprised,quot;. Ariel said she couldn't even believe it.

Instead of screaming in pain or being terrified, she was "so shocked,quot; that she couldn't even understand what had just happened. In addition, the actress says that an artery was also cut, which as you will know, is very dangerous due to possible blood loss.

In fact, Ariel says she lost so much blood that she and her boyfriend quickly got up and went to the hospital. Her boyfriend also brought his fingertip to the emergency room.

The story gets even more complicated when Ariel claimed he gave a nurse a thumb in a plastic bag, but accidentally threw it away. Ariel went on to say that while it was an unfortunate experience for her, many others in the world now have a much worse situation, especially those in the hospital system.

Ariel added that from now on he will have a "slightly sad looking thumb." Earlier this year, Ariel Winter made the news for much more positive reasons. The actress released a new hairstyle: strawberry orange hair.

On their Instagram, Ariel and her hair colorist, Tabitha Duenas, shared images of her new hairstyle. Many people in the comment section accused her of stealing Bella Thorne's hairstyle, while others praised her new look.



