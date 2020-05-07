Ariel Winter reveals bloody details about how her culinary experiment ended with the hospital visit

Instagram

In recounting her recent kitchen accident in an interview, the former & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; actress She admits she was "so shocked that it was more like hyperventilating" to cry.

Ariel WinterThe experiment in the kitchen has ended badly because he has to take a trip to the hospital. Discussing his quarantined life in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Alex Dunphy of "Modern Family"He shared the bloody story behind how he ended up with" a slightly sad-looking thumb. "

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the 22-year-old actress was asked about her bandaged thumb. In response, he admitted to accidentally cutting off the top of the particular finger. When asked to offer more details, she said, "I was trying to make Greek food because I'm Greek …"

"… and I cut four onions just before cutting this thing. I chopped four onions and it was great. I also got new knives," said the girlfriend of Luke Benward remembered. "I went to cut a peeled tomato and cut off the top of my thumb with a peeled tomato."

On how she reacted to the kitchen mishap, Ariel recalled: "I was so shocked that it was more like hyperventilating. I thought, 'I should be crying but I can't believe it, I can't believe it.'" He went on to claim that "he cut a artery, "and added:" I bled a lot, so [she and Luke] had to go to the hospital, and he really brought my fingertip to the hospital. "

The actress who voiced the title character in "Sofia the first"Then she thought of another incident while she was in the hospital. Counting the time when a nurse gave her the cut off thumb, she said," [The nurse] actually gave it to me in a plastic bag and she didn't give it to me. He said it was also the tip of my thumb, so I accidentally threw it away and we had to go get it. "

Taking the incident calmly, Ariel assured that it is perfectly fine. "I mean, it's on the top of my thumb, it definitely hurt and it wasn't fun and it was a good part," he emphasized. "But at the same time, they took good care of me, I was bleeding a lot, but again, it's my thumb. There are a lot of people there for much worse."