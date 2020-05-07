Ariel Winter accidentally cut off the tip of her thumb and threw it away, and the story is horrible

"I didn't know the tip of my finger was in this little plastic bag."
Ariel Winter suffered a horrible knife injury while cooking, and the story is the most WTF I've heard in quite some time.
"My boyfriend and I were looking at my thumb as I cut it off," he said. "We were talking. And then … it cut off."
"I was so shocked … hyperventilated. I thought, 'I should be crying, but I can't believe it. I can't believe it.'"
Ariel explained that she cut an artery, so the bleeding was heavy. She and her boyfriend ran to the hospital, but not before he took her severed thumb off the kitchen counter and stuffed it into a plastic bag.
"It actually brought the tip of my finger to the hospital," he said. "He grabbed the tip of my thumb, went to the hospital and gave it to the nurse."
And believe it or not, the story only gets worse from there. Ariel didn't notice her thumb was inside that plastic bag … so when the nurse handed it to her, she threw it in the trash.
"Actually, he gave it to me in a plastic bag and didn't tell me it was the tip of my thumb. So I accidentally threw it away," he said.
"I mean, I didn't know the tip of my finger was in this little plastic bag, and we threw it in triage because it was bleeding. And then we had to go back and say, 'The finger' in that little bag of plastic in the trash & # 39; ".
But Ariel assured everyone that it's okay now:
I'm fine. It is the top of my thumb. It definitely hurt, and it wasn't fun, and it was a good part of [the finger]. But at the same time, they took great care of me.
"I cut my thumb and it's sad, well, the top of my thumb," he said. "I'll have a thumb that looks a little sad. So everything will be fine."
And Ariel said she now finds the whole story amusing:
It is funny now. Is definitely very fun now
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily BuzzFeed newsletter!