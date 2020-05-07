Ariana Grande teased by Carole Baskin Cameo in Justin Bieber's Duet video

WENN / Netflix

Counting the release of the music video & # 39; Stuck With U & # 39 ;, the hit & # 39; Yummy & # 39; publishes on social media a clip of the star of & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; dancing slowly with her husband Howard.

Ariana Grande has been shocked by Justin BieberTeaser for an upcoming music video for "Stuck With U". On Thursday, May 7, hit creator "Yummy" offered a sneak peek of a surprise cameo from "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"star Carole Baskin and her husband Howard, causing their collaborative duo to set the record straight.

Denying having anything to do with the 13-second clip, Grande responded to Bieber's post by emphasizing a Twitter post, "For the record, I did not allow or endorse this clip in the actual video." She admitted, however, "but. Nonetheless. It exists and that's … unique," before promoting the music video's release, "Anyway, 7.5 hours!"

When a fan responded to her clarification with laughter, the 26-year-old singer couldn't help being sarcastic. "I am so glad that someone is laughing (emoji from the crying face out loud) at the damn heart attacks I had for this," she replied.

Ariana Grande replied to Carole Baskin Cameo Teaser

The clip in question saw Baskin dancing slowly with her husband and cat, Pearlie, to the instrumentals of Grande and Bieber's solidarity single. The couple dressed in animal print jumpsuit and lion hats for the clip, which TMZ claimed will not be included in the final cut.

About her featured clip, Carole explained to the store that Bieber's friends approached her and asked her to make one. The great cat rights activist continued to express her hopes that "it will not attract many of the haters who have been criticizing us since the & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; cheated on us."

Grande and Bieber have teamed up to record "Stuck With U" in an effort to support the children of first responders, who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The money they raised from the song will benefit First Responders Children's Foundation and SB Projects, an organization founded by their manager. Scooter braun.

Hours before she responded to Carole's clip, Grande had taken Instagram to share her enthusiasm for her duet with Bieber. "I can't fully articulate ……… how happy I am to have waited so long to do this (about the duet). This moment really means so much more than it could have if it had happened otherwise or if it had been any other song, "he wrote.

"Being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborate on this has been very rewarding and I really love this song very much," he continued. "Grateful to be doing this with my friend and also wanted to express a huge thank you to all the brilliant creatives who worked on this song." She added, "My heart is very full. We are so close and I can't wait for everyone to hear #stuckwithu in a few hours!"