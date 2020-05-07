Ariana Grande Bans Carole Baskin Cameo in Stuck With U Music Video

Ariana Grande is not allowing this supposed "dangerous woman,quot; to star in her and Justin Bieberthe music video "Stuck With U,quot;.
It would seem that Ariana is one of the thousands of people who robbed the controversial Netflix Tiger king The series revealed Thursday that it "did not allow,quot; Baskin to appear in the music video for her and Justin Bieber, which includes images that fans submitted.
She shared her disdain for Baskin when Justin shared a clip of the Tiger king dancing with her second husband as part of a teaser for the music video. Seeing this, Great quickly saying his followers, "For the record, I did not allow or approve this clip in the actual video. But it nonetheless exists and that is ….. unique."
Her reaction, of course, elicited a series of responses, most of which were humorous. "I am very happy that someone is laughing. The f – king heart attacks I had for this," she said. answered to an individual
It is unclear if Carole Baskin is aware of Ariana's statement, but in a statement to E! she revealed that she and her husband were "happy,quot; to participate in the release of the music video "Stuck With U,quot;. "Since we are certainly all together in this pandemic, we are glad to dress up in one of our old Fur Ball gala outfits and dance with our cat, Pearlie, when we were asked to participate. I hope the song works well and has a unifying effect for the greater good in this time of self-imposed isolation, "he shared.
For those who have not yet seen Tiger king, it is worth knowing that Carole Baskin's husband Don lewis He disappeared in 1997, and some suspected that Carole was involved in his disappearance.
The show touched on this topic, among other sordid ones, and has renewed interest in the circumstances surrounding Don Lewis's death. As a result, in March, the Hillsborough County Sheriff said on Twitter: "Since @netflix and # Covid19 #Quarantine have made #TigerKing all the rage, I thought it was a good time to ask for new leads."
Baskin is not an official suspect in the unsolved case and previously said in a statement that any allegations of that are "23-year-old lies and innuendo."
