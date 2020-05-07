Ariana Grande Bans Carole Baskin Cameo in Stuck With U Music Video

Ariana Grande is not allowing this supposed "dangerous woman,quot; to star in her and Justin Bieberthe music video "Stuck With U,quot;.

It would seem that Ariana is one of the thousands of people who robbed the controversial Netflix Tiger king The series revealed Thursday that it "did not allow,quot; Baskin to appear in the music video for her and Justin Bieber, which includes images that fans submitted.

She shared her disdain for Baskin when Justin shared a clip of the Tiger king dancing with her second husband as part of a teaser for the music video. Seeing this, Great quickly saying his followers, "For the record, I did not allow or approve this clip in the actual video. But it nonetheless exists and that is ….. unique."

Her reaction, of course, elicited a series of responses, most of which were humorous. "I am very happy that someone is laughing. The f – king heart attacks I had for this," she said. answered to an individual