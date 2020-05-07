Ari Fletcher sparks Moneybagg Yo Split rumors with cryptic tweets

Instagram

While some of her fans advise her to focus only on her son and stay single for a while, others accuse G Herbo's baby mom of seeking attention with her random thoughts on Twitter.

Are there problems in paradise in Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg MeThe relationship? The Instagram model sparked rumors that she might have parted ways with her rapper boyfriend after posting some cryptic posts on Twitter.

"If you know in your heart what you want, don't settle for anything less. You can have what you want, just be patient!" He read one of his tweets that raised the eyebrows of his fans. In another post, he wrote: "It's always been an update, it's never been updated!"

Hinting further about her possible single status, the 24-year-old social media personality and mother of one also tweeted on Wednesday, May 6, "Take care of the gang and family, I swear I don't need anyone else! "

Seeing these tweets, her followers can't help but speculate that she may be hinting at relationship issues with Moneybagg. One person responded by giving her advice: "She had trouble with her father from now on. Her sister remains single for a time … meet mentally."

Another similarly suggested: "Spend more time trying to focus on yourself and your child without trying to find a man you don't need a man to be happy with, just collect your metal and it's also not healthy for your child to see you." With all these different men, learn to be alone for a while, the right one will come and you will come out with all these industries. Men are not where they should be looking. "

Being honest with his own experience, a third user shared: "I CAN NEVER LOVE THE BOY WHO DOESN'T LOVE HIMSELF".

However, someone else thinks that Ari "goes through other things besides relationship problems."

There were also some detractors who claimed that Ari was only seeking attention, and one of them commented, "Every time Herb and Taina receive attention, their attention on Twitter is crazy." Another replied to one of Ari's tweets and rejected her, "G herbo (aka (Lil Herb)) became a girl from a wealthy family with no luggage."

Ari has not clarified the meaning of her cryptic tweets, while Moneybagg did not address his love affair in his recent posts on social media.

Ari and Moneybagg confirmed that they are dating in January this year, shortly after they broke up with Megan Thee Stallion. "We are rocking. You know what I say? What you see is what you get," she responded to dating rumors. He also emphasized that he wanted to keep their relationship private and said: "Hopefully this situation can go with the flow."

Declaring that he would be staying with his new baby for a long time, he posted on Instagram Stories less than 24 hours later, "Ian never leaves my Bih a penny. Would he trade a penny for a penny?"