Apryl Jones throws his baby daddy, Omarion, under the bus with these explosive comments

Apryl Jones decided to talk about her bitter and surprising separation from singer Omarion, and she didn't hold back.

The mother of two and star of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood He had a wonderful romance and a perfect family that played well on television.

Fans of the reality TV series considered them one of the most beloved couples and were stunned when the drama broke out.

Omarion was accused of being a dead father, and things got even more complicated when Apryl started dating Omarion's former bandmate and co-star Fizz.

The former couple has moved, and now they seem to focus solely on their children. In a new interview, the model and the scientist decided to throw their ex under the bus.

She said: "I was in a really terrible space in 2016, where I had just had my second child, and my son was just one at the time, and was going through a terrible breakup with his father."

She went on to say the following about Omarion: “He decided to leave without explanation, and I was forced to have to pick up the pieces of my life. I went back to work doing what I graduated from school, which was radiation science. I worked at MLK in Watts, CA. I was doing this for about (five or six) months until physically, my body couldn't take it anymore. I ended up without sleep and dehydrated from breastfeeding and without taking care of myself, since my priority was my children. "

She continued, "It has definitely not been a smooth road. There were many challenges, as I said before, that I feel like I could have been delayed, but it pushed me to want to be better for myself and my children. I had numerous days when I wanted to stop going through court matters, dealing with being the only one here in Los Angeles with no family or support, being forced to have to move into space with two young children without any explanation because my partner decided that he no longer loved his family. "

He then revealed that as he struggled with fear and anxiety, "he pushed (and) did not become the victim." I made no excuses. I put my wits in creating and motivating myself. "

There seems to be a bit of growth after the drama.



