Antonio Brown to the crows? Baltimore GM doesn't shut the door on possibility

The Jackson-Brown gang could be the next big thing in the NFL.

The Ravens' offense isn't running empty, and soon MVP-winning QB Lamar Jackson may have a new wide receiver to play. At least, if you read between the lines.

In an interview with Adam Schein on Sirius XM Mad Dog Sports Radio, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta did not reject the idea of ​​putting Brown in the Ravens' uniform.

MORE: What to Know About the 2020 NFL Season, Fans in Stadiums, and COVID-19

"We are always evaluating the players on the streets," said DeCosta. "We are looking at the boys, we are making decisions that we think are best for the club, and if we believe that there is a guy who satisfies us, who has the skill set to provide value, we will certainly attack that type of man."

Brown was spotted alongside Jackson and wide receiver (and cousin) Marquise "Hollywood,quot; Brown working earlier in the offseason. Long before DeCosta's comments, Jackson seemed open to the idea of ​​bringing in the highly acclaimed wide receiver.

%MINIFYHTMLcfffd7beb469708ae9849262c554106a14%

"I would be happy if they signed it," Jackson said in late April. "He's a great player. He showed it every year when he was with the Steelers in the past, but it's not my decision."

Since Brown's ugly divorce from the Steelers, he's gone through two more: The 31-year-old didn't have a regular season with the Raiders (the team he was traded with) and played just one game with the Patriots before being released. after accusations of sexual assault.

In this offseason, Bruce Arians, a former Brown coach, rejected the idea of ​​a Tom Brady-Brown meeting in Tampa Bay, despite the fact that both sides apparently wanted to rejoin. Brown's current position could complicate matters, as he is currently under investigation by the NFL on sexual assault allegations. He was also arrested and charged with assault earlier in the year.

There are still obstacles to jump, but if the Ravens sign Brown, his offense will surely not be easy for rival defenses this year.