Ansel Elgort ended his two-year hiatus on Twitter to hilariously drag a Harry Styles fan

I'm only on social media to follow Ansel Elgort.
Ansel Elgort has recently become one of my favorite people to follow on social media. It's a little quirky, a little chaotic, and 100% entertaining.
Well, this week Ansel ended his two-year self-imposed Twitter hiatus, to my delight.
And one of her tweets was so simple, but so cool. It really encapsulated the spirit of www.twitter.com in seven words:
Live images of me reading this tweet:
As you know, Twitter is a place where stans, extreme fans, congregate and express their love and loyalty to their members. In this case, the winner was none other than Harry Styles.
Now, PERSONALLY I wouldn't say that all stans are "crazy,quot;, but they can definitely be heavy.
Ansel seems to have changed his Twitter ways since he returned to the app:
Sad to say Ansel's comeback only included a sequence of 11 consecutive tweets, but he said he'll be back with a gift for all of us!
Until then, we wait with bated breath.
