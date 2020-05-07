Ansel Elgort begins drama on Twitter, posts sad tweets

Image: Getty

Ansel Elgort is back on Twitter, presumably because the attention he gets for posing half naked On Instagram, she just isn't doing it for him "these days." Me neither, friend! Anyway, his return announces a series of half-hearted thoughts and feelings at the time common to Elgort's online footprint, the by-products of coming of age on the Internet like the rest of our cohort. Lately, though, her thoughts have seemed pretty blue. What's wrong with you, Elgort?

His first tweet back to the platform on Monday was quite troubling:

He soon followed up with a correction, admitting "naw jk only sometimes". However, the thoughts seemed to linger. Another worrying missive arrived the following day:

Again, I ask, why is Elgort so depressed? Her "naked" selfie harvested Countless donations to the Brooklyn For Life organization. Despite the lack of work in Hollywood, her public profile has remained, despite the total lack of jobs, due to tweets and Instagram stories like the previous ones. What is there to be sad about?

Perhaps it is the overwhelming realization that nothing in this digital time warp we live in will suffice. There are human-sized holes in our everyday lives, and the Zoom and Instagram parties live up to and appeal to popular sentimentality on Twitter, just so you can feel something, anything, it won't fill them again. Or, it is the concern of a former preteen actor who has achieved success much younger than many of his peers. When you admit that you want to "erase yourself", perhaps you just want to erase "Ansel Elgort", no Ansel Elgort. It really makes you think.

Instead of curing or removing the Twitter app, Elgort has chosen to channel his pain into bullying Harry Styles Real Stans, they? Hit up, Elgort, not down! Also, everyone knows that Harry Stan cannot defend himself. If you are going to fight, do it with him Barbz or Arianators. At least they will leak your address and hack your Twitter account:

However, the most worrying was Elgort's confession who used to do fake Twitter accounts to follow stans like the one shown above. I mean, who's not right? (I'm a journalist, me and @ KimLipHairflip666 have an excuse!) But no one is going to admit that! You will then come out as someone arguing in the YouTube comments section or fight in Up News Info's comments section below. Get help, Ansel. Or at least, delete your Twitter!

Last week, it was reported that Kristen Cavallari and Jay Cutler they were divorcing due to "marital misconduct", a legal term that is essential in their state of Tennessee. There was quite a speculation about what that misconduct could be: deception, fraudulent finances, abandonment, even criminal activity. Turns out he's just lazy and unmotivated. (According to Cavallari.)

Page Six reports that the core of Cavallari and Cutler's divorce is their disgust at their habit of staying at home. Forecasters say Cavallari magazine "was getting more and more impatient with him. He was supposed to take on this great job at Fox Sports and have a life after football that would lift him off the couch and do something." They continued:

Instead, he retired, this is (three) years ago, and joined the (Miami) Dolphins. That didn't work out well, and she was left without a television concert until she got the show for them. "

Well, each one his, I suppose! However, when you are reality TV stars, who are Cavallari and Cutler, does 70 percent of your daily life not involve sitting at home? If not, don't tell the actors the True housewives that, or especially Vanderpump Rules. It could collapse the industry entirely. She can't have both of them of them without work! (Page six)

And now, a word from Britney Spears!