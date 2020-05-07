Anna Wintour says she will not invite Donald Trump to meet Gala ever again

Every year Anna Wintour chooses a variety of celebrities and icons from the entertainment industry to come to The Met Gala, which has been hosting for years. Show Biz Cheat Sheet, however, states that it will not invite a particular person again.

In case you don't know about the Met Gala, it is hosted annually by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, bringing together celebrities and designers from around the world to display their designs according to a predetermined theme.

Even Donald Trump has been to a Met Gala before, however Anna Wintour claims he won't be back any time soon. During his appearance in The Late Show, Wintour stated that The Met Gala is an incredibly exclusive event, and that it is even difficult for celebrities to get there.

Annually, Wintour invites 550 people to the massive party, many of whom are up-and-coming designers and prolific celebrities. However, not everyone can leave. Take a look at Tim Gunn's explanation of how he was permanently devoured from the Met Gala.

As most know, this will not be the first time that Wintour claimed that Trump would not return. In 2017, while I was in The Late Late Show With James Corden, the fashion editor stated that Trump should never be invited to the evening again.

Before becoming the President of the United States, Donald Trump went to the Met Gala regularly. He has been there many times since the 1980s. However, he stopped being invited in 2012. The exact reason she did not invite Trump is not entirely clear.

In 2019, Anna explained that she would never reveal how she and the other co-chairs determine who will walk the red carpet. Still, it probably won't happen this year due to the coronavirus and subsequent ban on large gatherings, whether for celebrities or not.

Any large party or gathering is likely to take place underground or at least in a location that not many people know about. In other news, Anna Wintour was attacked by some of RiRi's fans when the Vogue editor-in-chief asked Rihanna if she was going to have children at some point in the future.



