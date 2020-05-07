Animation Guild Donates $ 210,000 to IATSE Members Affected by Closure – Up News Info

The Animation Guild, whose member jobs have been among the least affected by the industry's COVID-19 shutdown, said Thursday it "will pay" by donating $ 210,000 to other IATSE members "who are in need now or will need help in the future."

The union donation will be made through the Motion Picture & Television Fund and the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Federation Community Work Services division.

"While most sectors of the entertainment industry are suffering a significant job loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the work of the Animation Guild members has not been affected, and the guild membership has increased since the last quarter, "the 5,000-member union said in a statement. "As a result, the executive board determined that the Animation Guild IATSE Local 839, as part of the larger IATSE community, should pay for it by supporting those who need it now or who will need help in the future."

The MPTF will receive $ 200,000 from the union to support all IATSE members, while Labor Community Services will receive $ 10,000 to support its ongoing efforts to bring food to union members.

"It is very difficult to meet with other union representatives and hear about the struggles our IATSE brothers and sisters are facing," said Steve Kaplan, business representative for the Animation Guild. "There are many people in need. However, our Guild members have been very fortunate; Animation employers quickly understood that our work could effectively continue from home. Times are tough for all of us, but Local 839 members are in a unique position to help the rest of our IATSE family. Donating these funds was the fastest way to do it. ”

Additional member of the executive board Jack Cusumano. "We have a unique blessing that we can still work, so I think it is our duty to lend a hand to others at IATSE who are having difficulties right now."