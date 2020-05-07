Andy Serkis to give continuous live reading of "The Hobbit" – Up News Info

Lord of the Rings and Planet of the Apes the star Andy Serkis will give a continuous and live reading of the novel The Hobbit, which is expected to take around 12 hours.

Serkis will read the entire J.R.R. Tolkien works from start to finish without interruption as he seeks to raise money for UK charities NHS Charities Together and Best Beginnings.

The actor said on social media: “Many of us are fighting in isolation during the shutdown. While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written, a 12-hour lounge chair marathon in Middle-earth as you raise money for two amazing charities who are doing extraordinary work right now to help to those most in need. "

Serkis is asking fans to donate through a GoFundMe campaign. Live streaming reading will start at 10am tomorrow with the link posted on the same GoFundMe page in the morning.

Best Beginnings works to support babies, toddlers, pregnant families, and new parents and aims to reduce inequality. NHS Charities Together is the umbrella organization that brings together all the official charities of the UK health service.