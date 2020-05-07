Andrew Cuomo talks about spending time with his children amid social estrangement

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo appeared in the Wednesday episode of Tonight's show and spoke about social distancing with her three daughters: Expensive (25) Mariah (25) and Michaela (22)

"They are in their 20s, so dating Dad is not great right now," he said. Jimmy Fallon. "But that was the positive side of the quarantine. They had to go home. So, they're with me and that's really cool."

He also said that his children are normally "living their lives,quot; and that having to be home has given them extra time together.

"In a crazy way, this gave me time with them that I never would have had," he said. "So that was great."

In addition, he spoke about being named one of the "most desirable,quot; men in New York and his reaction to fans who have fallen in love.

"I really enjoy using it selectively with certain friends and family. And those people who say good things, it's just because they don't know me, Jimmy. When they know me, they have a very different opinion." joked.