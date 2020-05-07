Anderson Cooper says he will not take paternity leave after the birth of his son through a surrogate

Anderson Cooper will not be taking a break from his job any time soon. Fans of the newscaster know that he received his son, Wyatt, into the world through a substitute earlier this year. However, the CNN reporter said that no time off would be taken at this time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 52-year-old man said in The Late Show that "this is as serious as possible," and went on to say that it was crucial that things be as "true and accurate,quot; as possible. He added that it was the main reason he was not going to be on hiatus.

According to Cooper, the coronavirus pandemic is an "extraordinary,quot; moment in history, and being a journalist right now is a unique experience. Cooper told the host of the Late showStephen Colbert, that it was crucial for him to give people the truth and the facts.

As you may know, Cooper, who is raising his son with his ex, Benjamin Maisani, claimed that his friend, Andy Cohen, recommended a babysitter. Cohen reportedly uses the same babysitter for his own son, Benjamin.

Cooper is usually the one reporting the news, however these days, the birth of his son has made it a hot topic. For example, on May 5, Suzy Kerr reported that Cooper appeared on two different talk shows last Monday to tell the world what it was like to be a father for the first time.

See this post on Instagram I want to share some happy news with you. On Monday I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. It is named after my father, who died when I was ten years old. I hope I can be as good a father as he is. My son's middle name is Morgan. It is my mother's last name. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently came across a list they made 52 years ago when trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. I weighed 7.2 pounds at birth, it is sweet, smooth, healthy and I am more than happy. As a gay child, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am grateful to everyone who has paved the way, and to the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in the birth of my son. Above all, I am grateful for a remarkable substitute who brought Wyatt and cared for him with love and tenderness and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing: what she and all the substitutes give to families who cannot have children. My surrogate mother has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband and children, and I am incredibly grateful for all the support they have provided to Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives. I wish my mom, dad, and brother Carter were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, holding each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues. A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on April 30, 2020 at 6:51 p.m. PDT

According to the 52-year-old CNN presenter, his ex, Benjamin Maisani, will play a critical role in raising his son. Cooper also stated that Andy Cohen, his good friend, has given him excellent second-hand clothes.

When it appeared in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Earlier this year, he admitted that Benjamin was in the delivery room with him when the baby was born, and that he, too, will be in the baby's life. Cooper stated that "he is my family,quot; and that he also wants him to be in Wyatt's life.

In March 2018, Cooper and Benjamin, the owner of the nightclub, parted ways, though they have been getting along well together ever since.



