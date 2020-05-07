And the winner of our best Colorado athlete in the tournament of all time is … – Up News Info

After weeks of voting and tens of thousands of votes cast, you, our readers, have determined who is the best athlete in Colorado history.

In a championship battle between John Elway and Joe Sakic, the former Avalanche captain bested legendary quarterback Broncos, receiving 52.83% of the vote for victory.

Sakic was the Avs captain from the day they moved from Quebec in 1995 until the day he retired in 2009. During his 13 years in Colorado, he scored 391 goals, 624 assists for a total of 1,015 points in 870 games. . His 1,691 career points are ninth in NHL history.

He was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy, the MVP of the playoffs, in 1996 after leading Colorado to a Stanley Cup title in his first year in Denver. It was the first major professional championship in the history of the state. Sakic and Avalanche won another Stanley Cup in 2001.

Also, he once scored a goal against the Blackhawks and then beat Doug Gilmour.

