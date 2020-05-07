Amitabh Bachchan shares photos of blooming fields and fans remember Silsila

Amitabh Bachchan has been extremely active on social media since the blockade began. The superstar has been sharing old photos with captions and views on when the photos were taken.

Recently, he shared a collage of flower fields with the caption: “We all live in & # 39; hortus conclusus & # 39; … wandering within ourselves … in our & # 39; closed garden & # 39; … BUT … Keukenhof, the most beautiful open garden is different … such pleasant memories of Jaya Abhishek and Shweta in these heavenly spaces … and little Abhishek falling in a group, in one à¤Â • à ¥ Â à¤¯à¤¾à¤ ° à ¥ Â € and almost get lost … those were the days !!

This post led fans to recall a scene from Silsila. His fans remembered the song Dekha Ek Khwaab where Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan can be seen walking in a field of red roses in this post.

