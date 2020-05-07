Amitabh Bachchan reacts to criticism for shooting during shutdown

Amitabh Bachchan has not only ruled the big screen over the years, but has also established his dominance on the small screen with the iconic Kaun Banega Crorepati show. Big B is set to make a comeback soon with the twelfth season, and as usual fans are excited to see him as the host.

The show's promotional video was recently released on social media, but was met with a backlash when people questioned why Amitabh Bachchan shot during the blockade. The actor took his blog and shared his thoughts on it. He wrote: "So yeah, I worked … I have a problem with that … save it for you … damn if you dump it here in this closed condition … enough caution how could it be taken … and what which had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day. "

Amitabh also retweeted the promotion the channel shared to announce the opening of registrations for the program. He wrote: "Hee … will come back to you soon."

hee … will come back to you soon https://t.co/rCQn2kFsOK – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

